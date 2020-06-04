New Braunfels ISD and Comal ISD will continue with their curbside service this summer to provide children 18 years old and younger with healthy meals at no cost.
For those in New Braunfels ISD, breakfast and lunch will be served Monday through Friday at Voss Farms Elementary, located at 2510 Pahmeyer Road, and Lone Star Early Childhood Center, located at 2343 W. San Antonio St.
Breakfast will be served from 7-8 a.m. and lunch from 11a.m. to noon.
The current car tag system will still apply.
Any child that is 18 years old or younger can still receive a meal at any of NBISD’s locations at no cost regardless of their eligibility status. Students not currently enrolled in NBISD also qualify for meal service at no cost. The child does not have to be present to receive the meal, but a new verification process has been put in place.
Any adult that comes to a meal site without the child who will receive the meal must provide one of the following items as documentation per child: student ID badge, report card, student ID number, NBISD issued iPad, NBISD pick-up tag (elementary students only), copy of the birth certificate, child’s state ID, child’s driver’s license or a copy of the NBISD letter about these new guidelines.
Menus are posted online at www.nbisd.org/page/nutr.index.
Comal ISD will offer free curbside meal distribution for all children, ages 18 and younger, at five campuses through June.
Meals will be distributed from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday at the following locations: Specht Elementary, 25815 Overlook Parkway, San Antonio; Startzville Elementary, 4211 FM 3159, Canyon Lake; Freiheit Elementary, 2002 FM 1101, New Braunfels; Morningside Elementary, 3855 Morningside Drive, New Braunfels and Goodwin Frazier Elementary, 1441 N. Business I-35, New Braunfels.
Meals will contain lunch and breakfast for the next day. On Thursday, parents will pick up Thursday lunch and a Meal Kit to include Friday, Saturday and Sunday breakfast and lunch, plus Monday breakfast.
One meal pack will be distributed per child each day. If a child cannot be present, the parent may bring the child’s birth certificate, school ID or report card to pick up their meals.
As of Tuesday, Comal ISD had served 289,789 meals since March 16.
To find more locations for free meals, visit schoolmealfinder.hoonuit.com.
