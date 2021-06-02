Families gripped photos of loved ones lost to COVID, cried and hugged during a memorial ceremony on Main Plaza on Tuesday night.
Hope Hospice hosted the event, with speakers including local religious leaders, healthcare workers, Mayor Rusty Brockman’s wife M’Liss who suffered from COVID and people who lost someone to COVID.
Kathleen Krueger, Hope Hospice director of development and public relations, started the ceremony and said the World Health Organization has cited the U.S. as having the highest number of deaths in the world. There have been 588,866 COVID deaths so far in the U.S.
“We have all, in one way or another, been touched by this pandemic, and that is why we come together today,” Krueger said. “The deepest pain of course, is from loss of life, but there is also the pain of isolation, the loss of income, the separation from loved ones, the closing of schools and churches.”
Family physician Dottie Overman who served as Comal County Health Authority said none of the physicians have experienced anything like the pandemic. She said lack of knowledge on the virus and how to treat it left them feeling “helpless.”
“It really rocked all of our worlds,” Overman said. “From the beginning in public health, there was a constant scramble for information. All of us in primary care have lost many patients, and it’s been like nothing we’ve ever experienced before.”
Leaders of different religions and sects spoke, including Oakwood Baptist Church senior pastor Ray Still and Rabbi Ari Weingarten of the Chabad Jewish Center of San Marcos.
Still thanked God for the caregivers and medical professionals such as scientists, doctors and nurses to “help us and strengthen us.”
“We pray father that by your gracious hand will comfort the lives of families,” Still said. “Father, I pray that their memory will not fade over time, that [God] will remember the goodness of their life, the good things of their life.”
Bishop Michael D. Franklin of Christ Ministries International Church quoted Proverbs 25:11, saying “a word fitly spoken is like apples of gold in pictures of silver.”
He said those who experienced COVID now have compassion for others.
“It’s always sad to hear of a passing of a loved one, especially when that loved one is your own,” Franklin said. “I think it is imperative for us all to understand that our story comes with power, the power not only to hear your inner being but also to touch with compassion others that will hear you.”
Widow Angela Mendez talked about her experience losing her husband, TJ, to COVID. TJ was the first death in New Braunfels due to the virus. The father of six died on March 26, 2020.
“When my husband got sick, I didn’t think any of us, even him, realized the magnitude of this illness,” Mendez said. “Losing him has been an incredibly painful and difficult experience for all of us. But in that all that pain, I have found an even deeper love in God.”
Mendez said she hopes to celebrate his life and remember all the good things they shared.
“If there is one thing I learn in life after this, it’s not to mourn those we have lost but to remember them with us and with a smile and love — and keeping those memories that mean so much to us alive,” Mendez said.
A teary-eyed M’Liss Brockman said she spent multiple weeks in the hospital to do rehab to regain her strength after COVID. She was on 60 liters of high-flow oxygen and set off oxygen level and heart rate alarms throughout the day.
She read off journal entries from when she was in the hospital.
“God and Jesus are holding and sustaining me,” Brockman said. “It is creating a sense of calm and reassurance, especially during nights for rest and healing to happen. Family, the love, the care, the support and the prayers, they help me when I don’t even know what I need.”
After the ceremony, Mary Esther Rodriguez hugged family and friends crying. She lost her husband, John Rodriguez, to COVID this year.
“I really enjoyed [the ceremony], it was beautiful,” Rodriguez said. “We had a funeral for him, he was by himself at the hospital, it was hard. It kind of like [gives closure], it’s still hard. We were married for 37 years and it’s just hard without your partner — but we will get by.”
