Comal Independent School District trustees on Thursday approved a $322.2 million budget for 2021-22, stepped closer to finalizing the 2021 bond election and approved a measure to retire up to $17.5 million in bond debt ahead of schedule.
Trustees discussed the bond during a morning session, which Steve Stanford, the district’s executive communications director, said would likely total between $460 million and $525 million. In the evening, trustees held a public hearing on the proposed budget and tax rate.
No one spoke during the public hearing before trustees approved the budget, which allots $232,107,893 for maintenance and operations (M&O), $78,482,105 for interest and sinking (debt service), and $11,629,083 for child nutrition, and goes into effect Thursday, July 1.
The proposed 2021-22 tax rates, $0.8720 for maintenance and operations and $0.35 for interest and sinking (I&S) for a combined rate of $1.220 per assessed $100 property value, will be presented for consideration at the August board meeting.
Trustees approved a resolution authorizing defeasance of up to $17.5 million in prior bond debt and maintain the district’s current I&S rate.
“We are always looking for ways to manage the district’s financial obligations with our students and taxpayers in mind,” board President Jason York said. “Paying off $17.5 million of our bond debt early is just one way we can do this.”
Since 2004, Comal ISD has saved more than $160 million in interest payments through refinancing bonds and paying off debt early.
“Being able to pay off debt early, is a big win for the district and taxpayers,” York added, reminding of the 20% homestead exemption Comal ISD provides on top of the $25,000 homestead exemption granted by the state.
“Comal ISD residents are paying less than their neighbors in surrounding districts,” he said.
Before they approved the budget, trustees approved a resolution authorizing a voter-approved tax ratification election (VATRE), to compensate employees and provide class-size relief.
Earlier in June, trustees requested a compensation plan that included a $1.50 hourly increase for auxiliary and instructional paraprofessional employees, and a 3% increase for all other employee groups.
The district said under current projections it would not be able to do either without calling for a VATRE, which is required under state law for school districts that adopt tax rates that exceed voter-approved tax rates. Trustees passed a resolution outlining how the VATRE would provide additional revenue if voters approve the measure — which would appear separately from the bond on Nov. 2.
Trustees approved other agenda items, which included extending the district’s food service contract with Chartwells, additional funds for winter storm damages, instructional materials and equipment purchases.
For more, visit the district’s website, comalisd.org.
