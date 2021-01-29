Retiring Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Michael Meek was honored Friday night for his civic service as the Chamber announced him the winner of the Besserung Award, often referred to as the New Braunfels outstanding citizen award.
Community and business leaders gathered to hear the announcement during the Chamber’s 102nd annual banquet and awards ceremony at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center.
The name of the winner was kept secret until the moment of the announcement. For the first time in Meek’s tenure as Chamber president and CEO, he did not know the real recipient. With the help of a few clued-in staff and executive board members, the honor came as a complete surprise to Meek.
Wes Studdard, the Chamber’s outgoing chair of the board, who announced the award, described Meek as a superstar, a community hero and the glue that kept the Chamber together.
“Michael is such a humble man and faithful servant; he never wants the recognition,” Studdard said. “He has had an enormous impact on our Chamber, city, county and region, and it’s only fitting to recognize his contributions to our community and his 32 years at the New Braunfels Chamber.”
Meek has led the Chamber for more than 26 years and has served more than 32 years of his career there. Friday’s banquet concluded Meek’s last banquet as president and his last day as a full-time employee of the Chamber. He will continue in a part-time role as a consultant for the next six months.
In accepting the award and stating that he was “on the Awards Committee and this is not who they voted for,” Meek said the success of the Chamber and the city it represents is a team effort.
“This is really special,” Meek said. “This community is so great. It’s the community, it’s the people, it’s the culture here, that’s the secret sauce of New Braunfels. It’s my honor to be here and be part of that team.”
Meek has been considered a catalyst for bringing thousands of new jobs to the area while CEO of the Chamber. He created the Leadership New Braunfels programs and founded Communities in Schools of South-Central Texas.
The Herald-Zeitung named him Citizen of the Year for creating the Central Texas Technology Center, and he has been the state chairman of both the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives and Development Council.
He has received the Marvin Hurley Award, the highest honor awarded to a Texas Chamber professional, and even the Texas Department of Transportation has awarded Meek with their most prestigious award, the “Roadhand.”
The Besserung Award is designed to honor someone currently providing a significant contribution to the community through their civic activities.
The award is bestowed by the Awards Committee, which consists of six members serving six-year staggered terms, with a new member being appointed each year by the board’s chair. The member with the longest service on the committee is automatically chair.
Meek joins previous winners Ray Still in 2019, Joe Castilleja in 2018, Rusty Brockman in 2017, Ron Reaves in 2016, Barron Casteel in 2015, Mary Jane Nalley in 2014, Doy Cole in 2013, Jan Kennady in 2012, Jay Brewer in 2011 and Ron Friesenhahn in 2010.
Prior to naming the Besserung Award recipient, the banquet program included a special film recapping Meek’s 32 years at the Chamber, a surprise unveiling of a watercolor portrait of Meek and his wife Debbie’s life, several award recognitions, and the ceremonial passing of the gavel from Studdard of Bluebonnet Motors, Inc. to the 2021 Chair of the Board Nathan Manlove of AMMO.
The program also included the Chamber’s Blue Coat Ambassador program recognizing their new Senior Blue Coats and Blue Coats and announcing award winners Marc Hamilton as the Blue Coat of the Year and Helgard Hollis as the Senior Blue Coat of the Year.
Since 1966, a contingent of Blue Coats has welcomed new businesses into New Braunfels. The Blue Coats are ambassadors for the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce with the primary purpose of promoting membership in the Chamber, promoting industrial and tourist development and serving as the official host committee and goodwill representatives of the Chamber.
The 2020 Chair of the Board Award winners were Dustin Seidel, Barron Casteel, Alice Jewell, Larry New, Dr. Judith Thompson and Meek.
The Chair of the Board Award honors individuals who have made a significant contribution to the community in a specific field of civic endeavor. No more than six recipients may be named in a calendar year.
The 2020 Hall of Honor inductees were Atanacio Campos, Jim Streety, and T.L. Walker.
The Hall of Honor Award recognizes individuals who have participated in civic activities over many years and are at least 50 years of age. A maximum of three recipients may be named in a calendar year and their photograph will be included as a permanent exhibit in the Chamber’s Honors Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.