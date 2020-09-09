COVID-19 has rearranged area events commemorating the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on America.
That day, hijacked jet planes crashed into the World Trade Center’s twin towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The worst terrorist attack in U.S. history killed nearly 3,000. Included were nearly 400 New York City firefighters and police officers; hundreds more have since died from illnesses saving civilians that day.
The city of New Braunfels has invited residents to participate in a virtual flag ceremony Friday morning, broadcast live on the city’s Facebook page.
City firefighters and police usually march from Central Fire Station No. 1 on South Hill Avenue to a flag-raising ceremony at Main Plaza beginning at 7:46 a.m. — the exact time American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the Trade Center’s North Tower.
Instead, David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said an honor guard comprised of members from both departments will launch proceedings at 7:40 a.m.
“The ceremony to post, raise, and lower the American flag to half-staff on Main Plaza will be followed by a moment of silence, a performance of “Amazing Grace” by the New Braunfels Firefighters Pipe and Drum Corps,” he said, adding the ceremony will end with closing words and a prayer from an NBPD chaplain.
Students in the New Braunfels and Comal independent school districts will commemorate the day by attending especially themed classes and plant American flags at school campuses.
Davenport High School JROTC will hold a flag raising ceremony Friday at the school’s main flagpole.
“We will have two moments of silence exactly at 9 a.m. and at 9:11 a.m. to commemorate all those who paid the ultimate sacrifice on 9-11,” the school said in a flyer. “We will stream via Google Meets under the nickname 9-11-DHS-2020.”
Canyon Lake Republican Women will host its 15th annual Freedom Walk at 9 a.m. at Canyon Dam. The event begins with introductions by U.S. Navy Veteran Tripp Marsalis and Peaches Kelly singing the national anthem.
“We will honor those that have given their lives for our freedom, those who have served as first responders and those currently serving,” organizers Belinda Frisk and Nicole Bardwell said.
“This is a non-political event so we ask folks to please refrain from wearing or carrying anything of that nature.”
Both said the event will include appearances by the Comal County Sheriff’s Honor Guard, Canyon Lake Fire and EMS, bagpipe performer Bill Jones and trumpeter Bailey Bush. The Canyon Lake and Hill Country Yacht Clubs have been invited to attend.
They added attendees are asked to wear red, white and blue apparel and bring their American flags. Water will be provided.
“There won’t be a speaker this year,” Frisk added. “We’re asking people to wear masks and we’ll try to keep them socially distant — and we’re hoping the rain stays away and it will be a cooler on Friday.”
Guests may park along both sides of the road leading up to the dam, or the parking lot across from the dam. For more, call Frisk at 830-708-6103.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7110 will have its usual flag-raising ceremony at 10 a.m. Sept. 12 at post headquarters, 600 Peace Ave. in New Braunfels. The third annual Heroes 9/11 Memorial Run will be held Saturday, Sept. 19 from at Rockin’ River Rides, 1405 Gruene Road.
