Guadalupe County has 11 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including one patient who is hospitalized.
In the Monday night update, Guadalupe County officials said the 11 new cases brings the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 39.
“Guadalupe County currently has six recovered patents, 33 active cases, with one being hospitalized outside of the county,” the release said. “Three of the individuals reported today live in the same household.”
The biggest cluster of Guadalupe County cases is on the western end including 13 cases in Cibolo, three more in the Guadalupe County portion of Schertz and one more in the portion of Selma that's in Guadalupe County.
The number of Guadalupe County cases in New Braunfels held steady at four. Comal County has nine cases in the New Braunfels Area.
There are six in Seguin, six in the unincorporated area of Guadalupe County and five with locations still pending.
Comal County has a total of 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 7 of those recovered, four hospitalized and two deaths.
