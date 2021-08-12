A New Braunfels woman in her 20s and a Spring Branch woman in her 50s are the two latest COVID-19 deaths that health officials added to their data on Thursday morning.
The New Braunfels woman died on July 29 and the Spring Branch woman died on Aug. 3 with both passing away at hospitals in San Antonio. There have been 348 deaths reported since the pandemic arrived locally in March of 2020.
The number of virus patients being cared for in local hospitals dropped from 95 to 89 on Thursday with 16 of those patients in intensive care and eight on ventilators. Health officials said approximately 97% of those patients are unvaccinated.
County health officials added 94 new COVID cases with 49 of those confirmed and 45 probable, as well as 152 recoveries, which pushed the county's active case count down slightly to 1,306. Of those, 45 are hospitalized.
The county’s molecular positivity rate was at 13.14%, compared to the state’s 18.68%, and the antigen positivity rate at 13.90%, compared to the state’s 7.54%.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients in the 22-county region that includes Comal County, Guadalupe County and San Antonio, was 18.24%.
Comal County commissioners on Thursday approved funding for a new position to assist public health in fighting the latest COVID-19 surge.
They approved a two-year, $400,000 grant and established a health educator’s position in the public health office. About $150,000 will set up the new position, designed to help county residents understand more about COVID-19 and other health issues.
“It is a new position that we did not have a job description for, so we are asking for approval in order to post the position,” said Cheryl Fraser, public health director.
County officials have applied for several state and federal grants to fund additional COVID-related positions for the health office, including one that will investigate why some residents have opted against receiving vaccinations.
Fraser said 55.08%, or 73,705 county residents 12 and older, are fully vaccinated, compared to the state’s 53.55%. County health providers have distributed 151,932 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including more than 36,000 by the public health office, which ended mass clinics in mid-June.
“The vaccine is definitely the best way to keep you out of the hospital,” Fraser said. “We are administering Pfizer vaccines on Thursdays and Moderna vaccines on Fridays and administering about 50 vaccines each week, compared to the 2,000 a day during the clinics.”
Fraser said public health is administering Moderna vaccines for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccines for 12 and older.
“We are ordering more of the Pfizer vaccine and it should be in by the end of the week,” she said. “We’re going to make sure we have enough available for those eligible to receive it for back-to-school vaccinations.”
Those needing vaccines can make appointments by calling the public health office at 830-221-1150.
COVID-19 testing is available in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall, located at 550 Landa St., weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
When will people come to their senses, recognize that their irrational political stances and denials are exacerbating the problem, and get vaccinated?
