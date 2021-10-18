It was both a party and a sanctuary for breast cancer survivors and supporters who endured tough battles with and without fellow warriors at their side this year.
The 10th annual “Bras for a Cause” event had firefighters modeling bedazzled bras to auction off, raising money for a local breast cancer awareness and support nonprofit Thursday night.
The Pink Warrior Advocates, the beneficiary, was excited for a return after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic. PWA raised a little more than $109,000, just slightly shy of its goal.
Melissa Elizondo helps organize the event every year, and said this one looked a little different but for good reasons.
“For the last nine years we always had the same big bidders and a handful of people who always supported the organization,” Elizondo said. “This year the entire room had everybody raising paddles and buying bras who never got to buy a bra before. It was really cool to see.”
Pink Warrior Advocates president Jen Reynolds said before the pandemic, the nonprofit raised about $10,000 a month to distribute to survivors to pay medical bills and other expenses.
During the pandemic, they have raised only $5,000 a month. PWA supports local women emotionally and financially, from group support to care kits for those undergoing chemotherapy.
“It just completely changes the course of what we can do and give back in our grants next year,” Reynolds said. “Unfortunately, last year we had to cut back on the amount we give out.”
Elizondo and Sally Singley would put on the event as Council for Women Realtors members, along with William Edge of William Edge Salons.
This year the council was unable to do the event, so the three created the entity “Hair 2 Help” to do the event.
The event also shows a tribute video honoring those who have died due to breast cancer, survivors and those who survived it.
Elizondo said there are women who attended past events who have passed away, and it’s always surreal not seeing them for the next one.
“Throughout every year I have to move a handful from fighting and survived to our ‘In loving memory’ video and it breaks my heart,” Elizondo said. “I was crying when I put this video together.”
Anne Weisman, who owned Hunter Industries in New Braunfels with her husband, was a heavy bidder in previous events. In 2017, she bid $43,000 for a bra and won.
Weisman passed away last year, and in her honor there was a table of 10 breast cancer survivors to tell their stories.
Each sponsor also gets to pick someone to honor, and Elizondo gets to meet them and they tell their story of their breast cancer journey, whether they are still fighting it or won.
“We play that video first and kind of let people hear the story of the honoree,” Elizondo said. “It’s really a roller coaster of emotion, we’re sad then we’re excited bidding bras that are thousands of dollars each.”
Reynolds agreed that the atmosphere is always emotional, from tears to laughter.
“There’s the fun part of raising the money and the sadness of the disease and the effect it has on us,” Reynolds said. “It’s fun, it’s a great night but again breast cancer — it’s a real thing — and it’s something that happens to a lot of women here locally so it’s important we bring awareness.”
