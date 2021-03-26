The Canyon Lake area is benefiting from two new fire stations, each providing life-saving services to the community.
Comal County Emergency Services Districts No. 2 and No. 3 recently opened the stations. Firehouse No. 56 at 1150 S. Cranes Mill Road in the Vintage Oaks area opened to calls Oct. 9, 2020. Firehouse No. 54 at 8685 Farm-to-Market Road 306, serving the River Chase area, opened Jan. 10.
“We had a very long response times before each of these stations came on line,” said Canyon Lake Fire and EMS Chief Darren Brinkkoeter, who estimated both new stations cut response times that previously exceeded 25 minutes down to 10 minutes or less.
“It’s absolutely a huge benefit for us our fire district, which covers 250 square miles, with Canyon Lake situated in the middle,” Brinkkoeter said. “They reduce response times, get people to medical facilities quickly, save houses from burning and people suffering from heart attacks, where every minute means the difference without blood circulation.”
Both facilities total approximately 8,100 square feet, with each featuring double-stacked apparatus bays, sleeping areas for five personnel in assigned shifts, kitchens, day rooms, exercise facilities and watch rooms. Each can be expanded to accommodate future area growth and emergency response vehicles.
“Built with firefighter health and wellness in mind, both include safety features that reduce firefighters’ exposures to carcinogens and hazardous vehicle emissions,” Brinkkoeter said, adding creating both of them took several years.
“We spent the first year visiting with other fire departments and officials around the state to decide which designs would work best for our district,” he said, adding those designs led to buildings that could accommodate modern fire trucks and ambulances, protect personnel from emissions, and decontamination areas after exposures to COVID-19 and hazardous materials.
The chief said each facility cost around $2.5 million to build. Additional fire engines and EMS units at each totaled around $1 million, with 20 personnel hired to serve at both locations.
“Our community is invested in ensuring that public safety continues to be our top priority,” Brinkkoeter said. “The investments we’re making in our community today will protect and enhance the quality of life for our residents for years to come.”
Canyon Lake Assistant Fire Chief Robert Mikel said the new stations are a blessing.
“For us it’s great, because we have pretty large response area,” he said. “Having both stations open in those two areas allow us to get to scenes of incidents, medical or fire, in a much faster manner.”
Brinkkoeter credited ESD building committee members Susan Shirley Menzel, Alan Stahlman, Dennis Denny and Jim Whitcomb for their assistance, as well as department members Angela Hemphill, Justin Lowth, Dustin Bednorz, Casey Mainz, Tyler Ortmann and Chad Kennemer.
“Having these stations, trucks and personnel closer to our customers is truly a lifesaving difference,” Brinkkoeter said.
