Comal County Commissioners met for a third time with Canyon Lake area residents on the plan to revise rules at the nine county operated boat ramps, which won’t happen before the July 4 weekend.
Commissioners on June 10 tabled a vote until Thursday to hear from citizens who appeared that day and again June 16 to get more on the proposals, which County Judge Sherman Krause said would enforce existing water safety measures authored by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority — and also control overcrowding and rowdy behavior.
Krause commended residents on their assistance in coming up with suggestions for solutions. He pointed to a recent Herald-Zeitung editorial that praised residents working with the county instead of blaming commissioners for problems all agree stem from growth.
“Thanks to the Herald-Zeitung for recognizing that citizen involvement can be a good thing,” Krause said. “We have certain rules that we have to follow when we adopt new rules or change existing rules, and one of those is to have a public hearing like this.”
Krause then explained why there wasn’t action taken Thursday.
“If you saw Saturday’s Herald, you probably saw a notice of a public hearing that state law says has to appear seven days prior to that public hearing,” he said. “Today is not the seventh day, (so) we are not going to take any action on this item today. We still want to allow more input.
“We’re still working on trying to come up with the way law enforcement can enforce the changes and it looks like there may be some more changes that we may need to make.”
Again, most of the focus was on Section 3, specifically rules related to vehicle and pedestrian access at boat ramps.
“I think eliminating this pedestrian access from the boat ramp should be taken off of this,” Don Johnson said, asking to see one commissioner supporting it, and also wanted clarity on sizes of vehicles and trailers in park
Krause said the county is still working on the legalese for that section in the draft.
“We’re not trying to restrict access to the shoreline, but we do want to restrict vehicle access,” he said. “What we’re talking about is (prohibiting) pedestrians from the areas were boats are being launched for safety reasons — we’re not talking about pedestrians walking across a ramp to access the shoreline.”
Peggy Geary supported anything that would control rowdy behavior near boat ramp 6.
“I hate to think that I’m in opposition to a lot of my neighbors, but to say that this problem doesn’t exist just for a few weeks out of the year is absurd,” she said. “I’ve been dealing with this for 25 years and I’ve had people urinating on my property and (more unsavory activities).
“I love the lake and I want people to enjoy it. I bought property next to a boat ramp with a no wake zone for those reasons — not because I’m privileged but because I worked my tail off my entire life to purchase that property.”
Because the county won’t meet this Thursday, it will be at least July 8 before action by commissioners, who are holding a marathon budget workshop that day. Revised rules must be approved by the USACE and GBRA; they will be enforced by the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, county Constables offices, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Gloria Meehan said she hopes to continue discussion on lake issues through a citizen’s alliance of those with similar vested interests. She suggested ramps be evaluated to help identify their issues and challenges, establishing an Adopt-A-Ramp program similar to the county’s Adopt-A-Highway program and parking and usage fees to maintain ramp areas.
“I recognize there are many stakeholders from the county, USACE, GBRA, WORD and others, including lake residents who want to help improve and come up with reasonable solutions for the many resources Canyon Lake provides to Comal County,” she said. “We’re happy to work with Commissioners Court and any other entities to make things happen because we know there are better outcomes when we all work together.”
Also Thursday, commissioners also approved:
- A $150,000 grant from the Texas Veterans Commission for the county veteran’s treatment court.
- Donations from Richard and Leslie Debner ($20), Michel and Monika Kronowit ($20) and Robert and Patti Ann Janus ($10) to benefit CCSO crime prevention programs, received during vehicle identification etching events earlier this month.
- Final plats combining lots in portions of the Avonlea, Canyon Lake Forest, Canyon Lake Acres, Canyon Springs Resort and The Summit Estates at Fischer subdivisions.
- Acceptance of construction of roads and storm water drainage improvements within portions of the Meyer Ranch, Villas at Cranes Mill Marina, Veramendi and Serenity Oaks subdivisions, and releases of associated surety to developers.
- The retirement of Reyes Villarreal for more than 17 years of service to the Road and Bridge Department.
- Revised job descriptions in the tax office, which Tax Assessor-Collector Kristen Hoyt said is now processing boat licenses.
- Line-item budget transfers to replace two scanners, provide funds for overtime costs for the remainder of the year, and a new part to repair an oil distributor.
