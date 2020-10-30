This Halloween, Comal County reminds residents to take the proper steps to protect yourself and others from getting or spreading COVID-19.
Comal County follows the health and safety guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Remember when out in public to continue to follow CDC guidelines of social distancing, wearing a face-covering (Halloween masks do not count), practice good hand hygiene, and please stay home when you are sick,” said Comal County Health Director Cheryl Fraser. “Comal County Public Health would like everyone to stay safe and healthy.”
The CDC has suggested steps when participating in Halloween activities, including:
• Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.
• Give out treats outdoors, if possible.
• Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.
• Wash hands before handling treats.
• Wear a mask
• A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask
• Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects
• Stay at least six feet away from others who do not live with you.
• Do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult.
• Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before eating any treats.
Indoors or outdoors, you’re more like to get or spread COVID-19 when you are in close contact with others for a long time.
