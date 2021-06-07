New Braunfels Utilities closed Rio Drive from Santiago Street to Barcelona Drive to continue working on the installation of the 42-inch sanitary sewer line, on Monday.
The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, July 7.
NBU officials said crews will be working Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., until work on this phase of the project is completed
Officials said detours around the area of Rio Drive will be clearly marked and property owners in this area will be allowed access to their homes; however, they should expect delays during the construction work.
Weather could cause delays for the project, NBU said.
Those with questions about the project are asked to contact Desirae Medellin at 608-8971 or via e-mail at dmedellin@nbutexas.com.
The utility has a website set up for its capital projects as well as traffic impacts as a result at nbutexas.com/current-construction-impacts-and-road-closures.
