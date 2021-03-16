New Braunfels ISD superintendent Randy Moczygemba is stepping away earlier than planned, the school district announced over the weekend.
Moczygemba planned on retiring June 30 after 14 years of service, but the district said he will use accrued days off to leave ahead of that date.
His days of leave will run from March 22 until his resignation takes effect on June 30.
Moczygemba and the district signed off on his early retirement Friday afternoon, school district president Sherry Harrison said on Tuesday.
The NBISD board hosted a special meeting Monday to interview potential interim superintendents during its executive session.
It voted to authorize Harrison to “finalize details regarding the selection of an interim superintendent.”
Harrison said she would contact the board’s preferred candidate to make a job offer and discuss contract details.
On March 8, the board hosted a regular meeting and during its open session authorized Harrison to take action on the “duties, evaluation, employment, contract, and resignation” of the superintendent. Harrison said the decision authorized her to allow Moczygemba’s early retirement to be discussed by attorneys from both sides.
“The board had already authorized me to make those arrangements through our attorney and to make negotiations with our attorney knowing what the board wanted,” Harrison said.
Moczygemba served as the NBISD superintendent for more than 11 years and the board is in the process of finding a new superintendent with its search firm, JG Consulting.
The board plans to discuss the next superintendent’s contract during its May 10 board meeting after board elections.
“On behalf of the board, we thank Mr. Moczygemba for his years of service to our school system, and congratulate him for the many accomplishments achieved during his time here,” Harrison said in a press release on Monday. “Randy has worked diligently for New Braunfels ISD over the past decade. Along with the Board, Superintendent Moczygemba has helped New Braunfels ISD to set a firm foundation for success, both now and in the future.”
Moczygemba could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.