Guadalupe County voters on Tuesday rubber-stamped a slate of GOP primary winners who ran unopposed in the general election, reelected longtime state Rep. John Kuempel, and lake-area residents established three water control improvement districts.
The county’s 111,959 voters totaled 60,800 in-person and 7,566 absentee ballots in early voting and added 9,411 at the polls on Election Day for 77,777 total votes equating to a 69.47% turnout.
Voters approved new four-year terms for Bill Old II, First 25th District Court justice; Jessica Richard Crawford, Second 25th District Court justice; Greg Seidenberger, Precinct 1 commissioner and Michael Carpenter, Precinct 3 commissioner.
Also winning were Arnold Zwicke, sheriff; David Willborn, county attorney; Daryl John, tax assessor-collector; James Springer, Precinct 1 constable; Mark Reyes, Precinct 2 constable; Michael Skrobarcek, Precinct 3 constable, and Harvey Faulkner, Precinct 4 constable.
Voters returned Kuempel, a Republican who succeeded his late father Edmund as District 44 representative in 2011, for a fifth House term. The Texas Secretary of State’s office showed Kuempel with 64,467 votes (66.92%) to best Democrat Robert Bohmfalk, (28,886 votes, 29.98%) and Libertarian Julian Mardock (2,984 votes; 3.1%).
Democratic District 21 state Sen. Judith Zaffirini of Laredo retained her seat against GOP nominee Frank Pomeroy, pastor of First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. The Texas Secretary of State’s site showed Zaffirini with 122,656 votes (57.07%) to Pomeroy’s (92,256 votes; 42.93%).
Voters ratified creation, rules and board members for water control improvement districts for Lakes Dunlap, McQueeney and Placid — all operated by the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority.
In other races, Democratic incumbent District 35 U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Austin easily retained his seat against Republican Jenny Garcia Sharon and two others.
The Texas Secretary of State’s site showed Doggett with 166,655 votes (65.52%) to best Sharon (76,322votes; 30%), Libertarian Mark Loewe (6,635 votes; 2.61%) and Independent Jason Mata Sr. (4,758 votes; 1.87%).
Democratic District 15 U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of McAllen defeated Republican Monica De La Cruz Hernandez, an insurance agent from Alamo, Texas, and Libertarian Ross Lynn Leone. According to the Texas Secretary of State’s site, Gonzalez received 100,490 votes (50.14%) to best Hernandez (96,294 votes; 48.05%) and Leone (3,634 votes; 1.81%).
Municipal elections elected city council members and civic propositions in Schertz, Selma and New Berlin, school board members in Navarro ISD, Marion ISD, Nixon-Smiley ISD and San Marcos ISD, and boards of directors for the Lone Oak Municipal Utility District, Green Valley Special Utility District and Trinity-Glen Rose Conservation District.
