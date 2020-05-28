Comal County Commissioners received a crash course on COVID-19 on Thursday, with Dr. Anikumar “Anil” Mangla, one of two epidemiologists hired by the county to track coronavirus cases, who recommended forming a team of stakeholders to prevent its spread.
Mangala, a professor at University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, recently joined epidemiologist Connie Alaniz in tracking virus cases in the county’s public health office. Alaniz is focusing on investigations, with Mangla leading public education and developing prevention strategies.
He explained that one person with the virus, lacking social distancing measures, could spread it to 2.5 people within five days, with those leading to 406 infections within 30 days.
“This is why social distancing is so important,” he said. “If you can have them stay at home, look at the difference it makes -— with 50% less exposure the spread is reduced to 15 people and with 75% reduced exposure, the spread is contained to only 2.5 people.
“So there is math behind what public health is talking about.”
Mangala said that in his 2.5 weeks on the job, he identified eight cases that led to a contact investigation leading to 61 individuals who were isolated to prevent spreading the virus. County officials seemed fascinated with the 45-minute presentation, which began with a brief overview of the virus before charts comparing Comal’s cases and testing with state and national numbers.
Mangala said compared to six other nearby counties, Comal’s 87 total cases and six deaths (before three additional cases and
the county’s seventh death on Wednesday) ranks next to last with 52 cases reported per 100,000 population. He commended the county for its increased testing, but even more could be done, he said.
Mangala advised creation of a countywide Economic and Health Transition Team, comprised of representatives from school districts, businesses, retail and restaurants and healthcare to periodically review progress and advice on prevention and social distancing measures in mass gatherings, outdoor spaces, and entertainment venues.
“This is important because what we want to do is to bring together all of these people under one umbrella, meeting once every two or three weeks to update each other and compare what they are finding,” he said. “They can discuss what they need and ways they can help — that way everyone can come to a consensus, form a plan, and know what each other are doing.
“This should be a way we can continue (maintaining) our numbers. The (cases) aren’t coming from our residents because we haven’t seen a spike. The numbers will be coming from the tourists — and because of what happened (crowding on the rivers) over the past weekend, I predict you will see the numbers spike up in the next week.”
Commissioners didn’t directly comment following Mangala’s presentation, but County Judge Sherman Krause said the county will review the doctor’s report.
“The biggest thing is that his report gave us a lot of information (on things) we either didn’t know or didn’t understand before,” he said. “Obviously, understanding the problem and understanding the issue is the key to making good decisions. So it was very good to get that report.”
Testing and results
Cheryl Fraser, public health director, said the county is continuing its brisk testing pace.
“We have identified 90 cases, as of this morning, in the county,” she said, indicating outside of nursing homes, 1,494 virus tests led to 1,338 negatives with 67 results still pending.
Fraser said details of the 90th case didn’t come until late Wednesday.
“We found out late yesterday evening of a death in a San Antonio hospital of a (New Braunfels) man who was a resident of our county, which brings our death toll up to seven,” she said.
Fraser said testing conducted by members of the New Braunfels Fire Department at six nursing homes sampled residents, staff and volunteers at each location. Of those 1,465 tests, 1,433 came back negative. There was one positive case, with results from 39 tests still pending.
“The positive case was a nurse practitioner who does not reside in the county and was not counted in our statistics,” she said. “We’re monitoring her real closely along with anyone she has come in contact with. We are retesting her and the others, and if we get any positives we’ll get into testing close contacts and following up to make sure we contain (any spread).”
Fraser said appointments weren’t scheduled this week for the county’s drive-thru testing site, which took last week off due to the nursing home testing.
“We will resume drive-thru testing next week, which is still available to county residents who can call the hotline number at 830-221-1120 or the public health office at 830-221-1150.”
Fraser reminded Bill Brown Elementary School at 20410 State Highway 46, will offer free testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday for those making appointments. Call 512-883-2400 or visit www.txcovidtest.org to register. Previous one-day testing in New Braunfels and Garden Ridge led to no positive tests among county residents.
Fraser also said 887 people have received antibody tests and that 11 tested positive since May 4, indicating they had contracted COVID-19 in the past. The totals don’t reflect all antibody tests conducted throughout the county, nor are results limited to county residents. She said testing, also by appointment, continues on Mondays and Wednesdays.
