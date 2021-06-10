After dozens of county residents complained about proposed access changes to Canyon Lake during Thursday’s Commissioner’s Court meeting, Comal County officials leaders tabled a final decision for another two weeks.
“We want to hear more from them on how we can make them better,” County Judge Sherman Krause said of updating regulations covering parking and traffic on the nine county-operated boat ramps for the first time since 1994.
Tillman Roots, court attorney, outlined the changes that will ban commercial notices, signs and advertisements; prohibit solicitations; and loitering and fishing in county boat ramp areas. Roots said people failing to comply with the rules and regulations may be removed from boat ramp areas and vehicles towed at the owner's expense.
Krause said most of the changes are already in the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority’s safety rules for the lake, but not incorporated in the county’s 27-year-old version.
“For years we’ve followed the GBRA safety rules on Canyon Lake regarding swimming from boat ramps or floating docks,” Roots said. “Our law enforcement has always had the ability to enforce the GBRA order, which is now incorporated into our order so there is no confusion.”
Most were opposed to at least one of the changes, such as Section 3, Paragraph 5, which prohibits use of ramp areas to access “private property or property owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.” Others cited Section 5.02A, which specified offenses for vehicles parked in designated trailer parking areas, or not in the act of launching and retrieving watercraft.
Nineteen spoke during a public hearing — many urging the county form a commission to study the changes — before commissioners, with Precinct 3’s Kevin Webb absent, tabled a vote on the changes until their June 24 meeting.
“Obviously there are times when committees are beneficial,” Krause said. “In this case, with summer around the corner and the July 4 weekend coming up, it may not give us enough time to put one together.
“We would spend another week for commissioners court to take action. Rather than wasting this week to have a workshop or several weeks on multiple workshops, we feel it is better to get that public input — which is always welcome — and have a vote in a few weeks.”
Many agencies involved
Several entities govern or have operational responsibilities involving Canyon Lake since its creation in the mid-1960s. The GBRA owns the water rights and dictates most water rules. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) manages Canyon Reservoir’s flood control pool and leases boat ramps to Comal County.
The Water Oriented Recreational District of Comal County, formed in 1989, collects user fees from customers visiting the district and funds and oversees Canyon and Comal Parks, both leased by the USACE. Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies, county constables and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are charged with law enforcement.
The USACE did not return calls for comment Thursday, with representatives from the others, admitting on and off the record about the confusion on who makes and enforces the rules on Canyon Lake.
“Some of the perceived changes discussed this morning have been in effect since the original county order and through the GBRA order (before that),” Krause said. “The county is just highlighting things like the GBRA’s no-swimming mandate.
“The whole idea is to give law enforcement a little bit better understanding that the rule is in place and they have the authority to enforce that rule. Some of the other things — like the parking rules — have been in effect as well.
“We heard a lot of discussion on the changes, which really aren’t changes at all. They just make it easier for law enforcement to clarify those rules being enforced.”
‘Draconian’ ordinance
Canyon Lake resident Mark Robinson said all county property residents pay taxes — directly or indirectly — that go toward maintaining county services, such as the nine public boat ramps. He said those who are paying WORD and county taxes would be denied access to the lake because of pedestrian and vehicle prohibitions contained in the new ordinance.
“This proposed ordinance is Draconian — far too restrictive and unconstitutional in its treatment of one class of citizen over another,” he said. “Whether intended or not, the consequences of this proposed ordinance unreasonably restrict access to public waterways and are compelling evidence of the incremental erosion of personal liberties.”
Kayak owners without trailers were miffed at not being able to park in spaces designated for vehicles with trailers. Swimmers were upset because without the public easement, they would have to trespass through Corps’ or private property to physically get into the lake.
Grandparents were upset for obvious reasons.
“I’ll be damned if you’re going to tell me I can’t go fishing with my grandsons,” one man said.
“This proposed ordinance effectively creates two classes of citizens with respect to access and use of Canyon Lake — which is a public, taxpayer-funded waterway,” Robinson said.
“One class of those fortunate enough to own waterfront property and boats … who will continue to enjoy free and unlimited access to Canyon Lake. The other class (who will pay) access at (specific times) limited by federal or county oversight.”
Problems ramping up
Precinct 1 Commissioner Donna Eccleston read a letter from a resident near Boat Ramp 1, by far the ramp with the biggest parking problems and rowdy behavior. The letter chided law enforcement for not enforcing existing rules, non-enforcement of boats and trailers illegally parked, and incursions of those seeking to relieve themselves on private property.
“We have all of that going on and more,” Eccleston said, adding that law enforcement asked to change the current rules, which lacked specificity and clarity.
“When these areas were handed to the county in the 1960s they were not designed with the future we have now in mind — it was the farthest thing from it,” she said.
“The county has maintained these ramps, some for close to 60 years, and every year we see an increase in unlawful behavior. And it’s not clear to the families who are trying to use these facilities properly.”
Eccleston said the number of existing parking spaces at Boat Ramp 1 and other ramps is strictly controlled by the Corps of Engineers.
“There is no opportunity for us to increase them for additional parking – it doesn’t exist,” she said.
Krause said Corps rules outlining numbers of available parking spaces at its ramps were likely in place to regulate the number of vessels going into the lake.
“It’s the way the Corps controls the numbers out on the lake at any one time,” he said. “It may have worked at one time, but doesn’t anymore due to the numbers of people we have accessing the lake.”
Krause said that’s exactly why the county is seeking more public input – just in a shorter span. Eccleston said Thursday afternoon she hopes to stage those meetings sometime next week.
“There are a lot of misconceptions out there, such as the one that believes we can generate parking as we wish,” she said. “But we need people to be safe, and we need to give law enforcement the tools they need to protect the citizens of Comal County so everybody can continue to have a good time on Canyon Lake.”
