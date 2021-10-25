Comal and Guadalupe county voters hit the polls over the weekend, combining to cast 1,323 in-person early votes for the Nov. 2 elections on Saturday and Sunday.
It edged both counties past 2% in total turnout, which was barely 1% after the first three days of early voting for proposed state constitutional amendments, two school district bonds and several city and municipal board services and candidates.
Unofficially, 896 voters cast ballots Saturday and Sunday at nine Comal County polling sites for 3,683 in-person votes and another 191 through the mail for 3,874 total, or 3.18% of 121,711 registered. Guadalupe County voters cast 427 ballots at six locations for 1,597 ballots cast in-person and 1,421 mailed in for 3,018 total, or 2.65% of 113,504 eligible voters.
Both counties are deciding New Braunfels Independent School District’s $348 million bond, and five counties are participating in Comal ISD’s $527 million bond and voter approved tax ratification election.
Comal Emergency Services District No. 7 has a sales tax proposition; residents in Comal County Water Improvement Districts 1C and 1E will vote to confirm charters, board directors and funding, and Green Valley Special Utility District residents will select two board members.
Place 4 on the Schertz Cibolo Universal City ISD board is on Guadalupe County ballots, including Schertz, with a bond for public safety facilities and places 6 and 7 on the city council, and Cibolo, deciding 12 proposed city charter amendments and a District 4 council member.
Statewide, voters are considering eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.
More than 70 voted over the weekend at the Mammen Family Library in Bulverde, which leads all Comal County polls with 720 votes, followed by the main elections office in New Braunfels (682) and the county’s Goodwin Annex (504). Schertz remains Guadalupe County’s top polling site with 624 ballots that were more than double Seguin (270) and Cibolo (263).
Early voting ends Friday, and next Tuesday, Nov. 2, is election day, where Comal County voters can cast ballots at any one of 23 polling locations, including 12 in New Braunfels, four in Canyon Lake, three in Bulverde, two in Spring Branch and one each in Garden Ridge and Boerne. Guadalupe County will have 35 locations, including 12 in Seguin, five in Schertz, three in New Braunfels and two in McQueeney.
State law requires that all voters bring an approved photo IDs to cast ballots. Those lacking photo IDs can cast provisional ballots with alternate forms of identification, such as utility bills, or sign affidavits at polling locations. For lists of approved and alternate IDs allowed at the polls is available on the Texas Secretary of State’s website, votetexas.gov.
Comal County polling sites are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 29:
•Comal County Elections Center, 396 N. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels
•Comal County Bulverde Annex, 30470 Cougar Bend, Bulverde
•Comal County Goodwin Annex, 1297 Church Hill Dr., New Braunfels
•Comal ISD Support Services Building, 1404 Interstate 35 North, New Braunfels
•New Braunfels ISD Administration Center, 1000 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels
•Mammen Family Public Library, 131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde
•St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, 121 Spring Mountain Drive, Canyon Lake
•Rebecca Creek Elementary School, 125 Quest Avenue, Spring Branch
•Garden Ridge City Hall, 9400 Municipal Parkway, (closes at 4 p.m. today, Oct. 26 and Thursday, Oct. 28)
Guadalupe County polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 29:
•Seguin Elections Office, 215 S. Milam St., Seguin
•Cibolo Fire Station No. 2, 3864 Cibolo Valley Dr., Cibolo
•Central Texas Technology Center, 2189 Farm-to-Market Road 758, New Braunfels
•Grace Church, 3240 FM 725, New Braunfels
•New Berlin City Hall, 9180 FM 775, New Berlin
•Schertz Elections Office Annex, 1101 Elbel Road, Schertz
For more, including sample ballots and early voting and Election Day polling locations, visit www.votecomal.com and www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections.
