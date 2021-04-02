The Rotary Club of New Braunfels is readying for its Hill Country Craft Beer Festival to be held at Rockin’ R River Rides in Gruene on Saturday, April 17.
Visitors will be able to choose samples from more than 100 varieties of beer featuring nearly two dozen local Hill Country craft breweries. The event also features live music and amazing food vendors.
Event organizers say they are paying close attention to the COVID-19 pandemic and believe a safe event will take place.
The festival will take place at Rockin’ R River Rides with gates opening at noon for VIP ticket holders and 1 p.m. for general admission. The festival will wrap at 6 p.m.
For a good cause
The Hill Country Craft Beer Festival helps Rotary Club of New Braunfels raise funds for local non-profit organizations. This year the event will raise money to support Pink Warrior Advocates, a non-profit that directly assists those who have been diagnosed with breast cancer in the Hill Country and surrounding areas. Its goal is to create a sisterhood of angels to carry those who’ve been diagnosed through the emotional battle, while also alleviating the financial burden, allowing them to focus on healing.
General admission tickets are $30 per person in advance ($35 at the gate) and include six complimentary three-ounce beer pours. VIP packages cost $85 in advance ($100 at the gate) and include the six beer tasters, as well as early access to the event. VIP attendees also receive an exclusive swag bag, a VIP meal, all-day VIP snacks, access to VIP-only lounge tent, and exclusive restrooms. Tickets are on sale now www.hccbf.com/buy-ticket.
About the Rotary Club of New Braunfels
Rotary Club of New Braunfels is part of a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.
For more information on the group, visit www.newbraunfelsrotary.org.
