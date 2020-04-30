I placed an order online and recently discovered it is being sent from Wuhan, China. We were unable to cancel the order. How do we proceed?
Although the coronavirus can survive for a short period on some surfaces, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is unlikely to be spread from domestic or international mail, products or packaging. However, it may be possible that people can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
After receiving your delivery, the CDC recommends washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
According to the World Health Organization, “the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.”
If the item was ordered through an online retailer like Amazon, you can initiate a return through the “Your Orders” page on their website. Follow the steps until you receive a return confirmation and return label. Print and attach the return label to your package.
Amazon is temporarily extending the return window to give you more time to get items back to them. Most items ordered from Amazon or their partners between March 1 and April 30 can now be returned until May 31.
It’s also possible that if you’re home at the time of the delivery attempt, you can refuse delivery of the package.
If you miss the first delivery attempt, the driver may have left a notice indicating a delivery attempt had been made. The notice may include an option to tell the driver to return to the package to its sender.
The delivery service also returns the package after a certain number of delivery attempts.
If you so accept the package, you can use gloves to handle it if it makes you more comfortable to do so.
Can mosquitoes transmit coronavirus?
The coronavirus cannot be transmitted through mosquito bites, according to the WHO.
To date, there is no information nor evidence to suggest that the coronavirus could be transmitted by mosquitoes. The coronavirus is a respiratory virus that spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.