While Comal County officials could confirm the first coronavirus case in the county on Wednesday, officials couldn’t confirm the number of total coronavirus tests that had been performed.
Limitations on testing have been an issue nationwide as people with symptoms have said they have had trouble getting tested for the virus. Some local residents on social media have raised similar concerns about Comal County.
The county said its Office of Public Health is only releasing the number of positive test results. It says the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) prevents release of additional information.
After releases of separate city and county disaster declarations, County Judge Sherman Krause said both entities are working together to keep the public updated on the spread of the virus.
Krause pointed to the county’s COVID-19 website, Facebook page and Twitter account, and the county’s hotline, 830-221-1120.
“It’s a line with public health staffers, for people to give information about what they’ve seen, what they know about or ask questions about what’s going on in the county,” Krause said. “We’re trying to provide as much information as we can through the hotline, which has received about 450 calls since we activated it on Monday.”
Krause said he didn’t know exact numbers of residents who have reported symptoms to individual providers or the numbers of tests they submitted to CDC-sanctioned laboratories.
“We don’t have a lot of the answers at this point,” Krause said. “We don’t know how many test kits are available — we just know that they have come in and that testing is being performed in Comal County.
“But we’re not conducting those tests, and all of those that came in before Wednesday came back negative.”
Krause and New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel said they received information on Comal’s first confirmed positive coronavirus test at the same time Wednesday morning. The county said it was a “travel-related” case, but Krause said it was prohibited on releasing details on where the patient traveled from, his or her age or if they had displayed symptoms.
“We are prohibited from releasing anything about that,” he said. “Doing so would be a HIPAA violation.”
But when asked for numbers of available hospital and special care beds or how many testing kits were now available to medical providers throughout the county — questions that don’t fall under HIPAA guidelines — the county couldn’t immediately say.
The county health office does not conduct testing, which is only available at designated sites. Earlier this week, spokespersons with both major local providers – Resolute Health Hospital and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital–New Braunfels – said the numbers of tests they perform, and subsequent negative and positive results, are reported to the public health office, following guidelines outlined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Paul Anthony, county public information officer, said numbers providing more clarity would be available Thursday.
Krause said the disaster declaration immediately heightened the alert level for emergency operations charged with coordinating the county’s overall virus response.
“The EOC gets information out to other jurisdictions to make sure they have all of the information we have,” he said. “That includes other municipalities, school districts, utilities and healthcare providers. We have not been in contact with urgent care centers, although we are monitoring if they are getting patients with symptoms and what they are doing when they come in.”
