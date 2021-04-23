With the summer season just around the corner, some Comal County tourist destinations are scrambling to find workers and using financial incentives to attract potential employees.
With pent-up demand after a year-long pandemic hibernation, loosened coronavirus restrictions and accelerating vaccination programs driving more people out and about, area tourist attraction leaders said they expect to see more visitors this season. But the talent pool employees are drawn from when they are needed most appears smaller than in past years.
Schlitterbahn offers bonuses for seasonal associates as it prepares to open for the 2021 season on May 8.
The New Braunfels mainstay attraction is offering $500 bonuses for all eligible seasonal associates. Job opportunities are available in all park operating areas, including lifeguards, housekeepers, food and beverage, and security.
Park officials said they are looking for a diverse range of applicants of all ages, including students, retirees and teachers, for example, who are looking for summer opportunities.
Park spokesperson Aaron Martinez said application numbers are noticeably lower than in previous years, similar to what many other attractions in the industry are experiencing.
“We are looking to hire 1,700 associates for the upcoming season and are continuing to prioritize recruiting as our May 8 opening date is quickly approaching,” Martinez said. “As a company, we have bolstered recruiting efforts and have made recruiting our top priority. We have been more vocal about the great perks of working for Schlitterbahn — like free tickets, competitive pay, flexible schedules, discount meals and obviously the $500 bonus. Since the initial announcement of the bonus, we have seen increased applications and more interested candidates.”
Additionally, the park has increased starting wages for many seasonal roles up to $13 per hour. Schlitterbahn hires associates beginning at age 15 for some positions.
“Seasonal associates play an instrumental role in delivering on our commitment to creating memorable experiences for all our guests, and in order to attract and retain those associates, we need to offer competitive wages and benefits,” said Darren Hill, Schlitterbahn general manager. “For many associates, these jobs help pave the way for future careers and provide the skills, experiences, memories and friends that will last a lifetime. As a former lifeguard, I can attest to the career opportunities Schlitterbahn provides.”
Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch, west of New Braunfels, is also pulling out all the stops, offering a $1,000 summer bonus, which will include their current employees.
The ranch is seeking park rangers to monitor the care for both the animals and customers while maintaining the ranch. The job can include heavy lifting and operating machinery, and previous experience as a ranch hand or other agricultural work is highly recommended.
Full and part-time positions are also available for retail and ticket sales, food preparation and service, and facility maintenance.
The ranch is open year-round.
The shortage of labor is not confined to local tourist destinations but locally and statewide across the leisure and hospitality industry. Area restaurants are experiencing difficulty in attracting employees at a time when in-person diners are returning to eateries.
Michael Meek, interim CEO of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, said the recent extension of enhanced unemployment benefits could be incentivizing potential leisure and hospitality industry employees to stay home.
“Economic recovery funding from the federal government during the pandemic has provided two stimulus payments to many Americans as well as extended unemployment benefits,” Meek said. “It appears some are deciding not to seek employment until September. That impacts many employers, especially those in the hospitality industry at a time of the year that they are needed the most.”
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed by Congress in March includes $1,400 stimulus checks and provides $300 weekly unemployment benefit bonuses until Sept. 6.
