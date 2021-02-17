The city of New Braunfels established a warming center Wednesday afternoon.
Continued winter weather combined with ongoing electric outages prompted the city officials to open the New Braunfels Civic and Convention Center, located at 375 S. Castell Ave., for those without power, stranded motorists and anyone in need of electricity.
The warming center was expected to open at 4 p.m. and is accessible to anyone, free of charge, and would remain operational until winter weather improves and rotating power outages are no longer necessary.
However, city officials said space would be limited due to COVID-19 protocols.
The entrance to the warming center will be from the Castell Avenue side of the facility.
“Although this unprecedented winter storm has been challenging on a number of levels, the New Braunfels community is doing what it always does…rally together to find ways to help one another,” said New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman. “Our hope is that the warming center at the Civic Center provides some help and comfort to those in need of electricity, warmth and other resources while our community deals with continued winter weather and power outages.”
The city is partnering with area agencies such as the New Braunfels Food Bank and the Community Emergency Response Team) to provide limited food, cots and other resources, but city officials are encouraging those that will be using the warming center are encouraged to bring their own provisions, including food, drinks, blankets, sleeping bags, medicine and toiletries. Pets will not be allowed at the warming center and COVID-19 precautions will be in place, including requirements for mask-wearing, social distancing and hand washing.
The Civic and Convention Center is still subject to rotating power outages. However, the facility is equipped with generators.
City officials have stressed that space at this warming center is limited and users are encouraged to call ahead to make sure that there is space available.
The city has established a 24-hour hotline for those wishing to check on the status of space availability at the warming center at 830-221-4002.
