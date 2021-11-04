It’s hard to believe that Wurstfest is almost here. I remember the night of the fire and how devastated everyone was.
Then COVID came along, and we wondered when we were going to celebrate Wurstfest again.
On Friday, at 4 p.m. when the gates open, our long wait will finally be over. After checking out their website, it looks like there will be some changes this year.
The free admittance days are now Monday Nov. 8 through Thursday Nov. 11 plus Sunday Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 at the gate.
Since I’m not really a foodie or a beer guy, the wide variety of musical acts has always been what I enjoyed most about Wurstfest.
Alex Meixner always oversees the opening ceremonies and this year he will be joined by Mollie B. After the ceremonies end, both bands will head over to the Big Tent to begin trading places on the stage during the night.
Mollie B & Squeezebox kick things off at 6 p.m. followed by Alex at 7:20 p.m. Mollie returns at 8:45 p.m. and Alex closes the night at with a set at 10 p.m.
Other bands playing on opening night at various stages include Terry Cavanagh, Off The Grid Band, Ennis Czech Boys, Chris Rybak Band, Alpen Musikanten, Mark Halata & Texavia, Cloverleaf Orchestra and Jodie Mikula Orchestra.
This is just opening night, there are dozens more incredible bands scheduled for the next nine days. It is impossible to list them all in this space but trust me, it’s more than you can shake a sausage on a stick at.
Yes, Jimmy Sturr and Die Schlauberger will be back this year, but I noticed many new bands, too.
For a full list of all the entertainment, check out the full color insert from last Friday’s paper or go to their website at Wurstfest.com.
It looks like mother nature is going to play nice for the next two weeks, so I predict a record-breaking crowd will attend this year.
Live music options this week around town
Many venues often choose to not book any live music during Wurstfest, and there is some solid logic to that theory.
With crowds traveling from all over the country to attend the massive 10-day festival, why would you want to compete with that?
Maybe Wurstfest isn’t for you. If not, that’s all right, it’s a free country. So, what are your options if you skip a few nights of Wurstfest?
If you want to get a jump on the music scene, start tonight at 6 p.m. with Ted Russell Kamp at Gruene Hall. Ted is the bassist for Shooter Jennings but is also a multi-talented solo artist with a dozen great albums in his catalog.
On Friday night, singer songwriter Jorge Gallegos will record a live album at the Phoenix Saloon. Get there by 8 p.m. and you can be part of the crowd for this cool event.
Just a short road trip out west to Helotes and you can catch Wade Bowen on the Floores Country Store outdoor stage. Opening for Wade is William Beckman, who according to the folks in the know, is going to be the next superstar out of Texas.
Alabama’s singer songwriter Adam Hood travels to our city for a show on Sunday at the Redbird Listening Room. Remember, the Redbird now features shows on Friday night too, as well as their usual Thursday songwriter night.
Monday and Tuesday belong to Gruene Hall with Bret Graham kicking off the week with his Monday residency and Slim Bawb handling Tuesday duties.
If you can’t catch the Off The Grid Band at Wurstfest, you can see them on-stage at Krause’s Café next Wednesday night at 6 p.m. So, there you have it, your own schedule for live music if sausage and beer just isn’t your thing.
Willie Nelson releases another new album and children’s book
As crazy as it is to believe, Willie Nelson is still touring, writing books, and recording albums at 88 years old. Next week he will release his 900th album.
OK, that’s not true. No one really knows how many albums he has released, but it is a lot. By his own admission, he has over a dozen albums sitting in the vaults that may never see the light of day.
According to his website, he has released 71 albums, but I have more than that in my collection, so I’m not sure where they got that information.
The latest album is titled The Willie Nelson Family and features performances by his sister Bobbie, plus sons Lukas and Micah and daughters Amy and Paula.
Band members Mickey Raphael, Kevin Smith, Billy, and Paul English were the studio musicians for the album. In fact, it was Paul English’s final studio sessions before passing away in February 2020.
Paul was Willie’s best friend, band leader and drummer since 1964. The 12 songs were carefully selected by the entire group and include seven written by Willie.
The other five tunes are Kris Kristofferson’s “Why Me,” the traditional hymn “In The Garden,” A.P. Carter’s “Keep on the Sunny Side,” and the George Harrison classic, “All Things Must Pass.”
If releasing a new album wasn’t enough, he and Bobbie wrote a children’s book based on their life growing up in Abbott, Texas. They titled the book, “Sister, Brother, Family” and it was written with 3- to 7-year-old children in mind. You can purchase the book and album together or separately at WillieNelson.com.
Rolling Stone Magazine releases list of 100 greatest songs
I started subscribing to Rolling Stone Magazine way back in the 1970s. I also got all the other music magazines of the day including Circus, Cream, Crawdaddy, Hit Parade and Spin. The only one still in business is Rolling Stone and I still read every issue.
Occasionally an issue will come along that I read cover to cover, though that’s a rare occurrence. The October issue was one that I did read, and it contained their list of the 100 greatest songs of all time as selected by a huge panel of judges, mainly music business big shots.
They picked “Respect” by Aretha Franklin as the greatest song of all time. It was written by Otis Redding, but Aretha had the biggest hit with it. While it is certainly a fantastic song, I’m not sure I would put it at the top of the list.
They picked “Fight The Power” by Public Enemy as the second-best song of all time. For some strange reason, songs like “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin, “Born to Run” by Bruce Springsteen, “Yesterday” by The Beatles, “Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Paul Simon and “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen didn’t even make it in the top 20.
Obviously, I don’t agree with any of their logic, but it made me wonder. What is the greatest song of all time? I’m curious what you, the reader, considers the best song ever recorded.
Send me an email and I’ll print the results once I get them added up. Feel free to tell me why you think your song is the best? My email is martinsmusic@hotmail.com.
LIVE MUSIC CALENDAR
Adobe Verde
(1724 Hunter Road, 830-629-0777)
Fri – Danny Ray Harris – 6:30pm
Sat – Low Dog Band – 6:30pm
Aztec Theater
(104 N St Mary’s Street, San Antonio 210-812-4355)
Fri – Geoff Tate – Empire 30th Anniversary Tour – 7:30pm
Billy’s Ice
(1193 Loop 337, 830-692-8169)
Tonight – Austin James – 8:30pm
Brookshire Brothers
(18275 FM 306, Canyon Lake 830-935-3130)
Fri – The Duderinos – 6pm
Cheatham Street Warehouse
(119 Cheatham Street, San Marcos, 512-353-3777)
Sat – Ragland / Damn Quails – 8:30pm
Wed – Kent Finley Songwriters Circle – 8pm
Dam Red Barn
(16520 S. Access Rd, Canyon Lake 830-964-3276)
Sat – David Touchton Band – 8:30pm
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
(4041 FM 32, Fisher, TX)
Tonight – Turn Up Jam – 6pm
Sun – Lucas Jagneaux & the Roadshow – 1pm
Double Dave’s Pizza Works
(2164 Gabriels Place # 105)
Mon – Monte Good – 5:30pm
Farmer’s Market
(Castell Street Downtown)
Sat – Steve & Don – 10am
Floores Country Store
(14492 Old Bandera Rd 210-695-8827)
Sat – William Beckman / Wade Bowen – 8pm
Sun – Drugstore Cowboys – 4pm
Freiheit Country Store
(2157 FM 1101, 830-625-9400)
Tonight – Tony Taylor – 7pm
Fri – Gary Glenn & the 20X Band – 8:30pm
Grapevine in Gruene
(1612 Hunter Rd 830-606-0093)
Fri – Colton’s Kin – 4pm
Sat – Dirty River Jazz Band – Noon / Bret Graham – 4pm
Sun – Johnny McGowan – 1pm
Gruene Cottages
(1950 Hunter Rd, 830-625-5818)
Sat – Matt Hillyer / Topo Chico Cowboys – 7pm
Gruene Grove
(1263 Gruene Rd, 830-765-0300)
Tonight – Grant Ewing Band – 7pm
Fri – Smokehouse Guitar Army – 7pm
Sat – Emily Herring & the AM Band – 7pm
Sun – Hector Watt – 2pm / Kade Isakson – 6pm
Gruene Hall
(1281 Gruene Rd 830-606-1281)
Tonight – Ted Russell Kamp – 6pm
Fri – Risa Binder / Ronnie Milsap – 8pm
Sat – Bo Phillips – 1pm / Joint Custody / Pecos & the Rooftops – 9pm
Sun – Bill Hearne Trio – Noon / Guy Forsyth Band – 4pm
Mon – Bret Graham – 6pm
Tue – Slim Bawb & the Fabulous Stumpgrinders – 6pm
Guadalupe Brewing Company
(1586 Wald Rd, 830-837-9205)
Sat – Janie Balderas – 6:30pm
Sun – Joe Posada – 1pm
Happy Cow
(9103 FM 1102, Hunter, TX. 512-667-7510)
Sat – La Gitana – 8:30pm
Krause’s Café
(148 Castell, 830-632-5076)
Tonight – All Mixed Up – 6pm
Fri – Devin Baize Band – 6pm
Sat – Shane Kelly – 10am / Kade Isakson Band – 2pm / Adriana Live – 6pm
Sun – Julian Escobedo – 10am / Tony Taylor – 2pm / Ruben V – 6pm
Wed – Off The Grid Band – 6pm
Luckenbach Dance Hall
(412 Town Loop, Luckenbach 830-997-3224)
Tonight – John Bardy – 1pm / Jim Hale – 5pm
Fri – Hayden Whittington – 1pm / Ben Beckendorf – 5:30pm
Sat – Randall King Festival – 6:30pm
Sun – Tina Wilkins & Friends – 1pm
Middleton Brewing
(101 Oakwood Loop, San Marcos 512-847-3435)
Fri – Nate Guthrie – 6pm
Sat – John Cavender – 6pm
Sun – John Parmentier – 2pm
Mon – Open Mic – 6pm
Muck & Fuss /Side Car
(295 E. San Antonio Street, 830-312-5387)
Tonight – Soul Ethos (Sidecar) – 6pm
Fri – Little Jewford – 4pm / Dirty River Jazz Band – 8pm (Sidecar)
Sat – Little Jewford – 4pm / Kenneth Davison – 8pm (Sidecar)
Old River City Café
(2771 FM 725 830-620-1900)
Sun – Ryan Waguespack – 10:30am
Wed – Monte Good – 5:30pm
Phoenix Saloon
(193 W San Antonio, 830-643-1400)
Tonight – Joe Pulcini & Wayne Wilson – 7pm
Fri – Tony Taylor & Geoff Hill – Noon /George Marsh – 5pm / Jorge Gallegos – 8pm
Sat – Andi Holleman – 1pm / Uptown – 8pm
Sun – Pete Williams & Friends – 2pm
Wed – Steven Vee – Noon / Open Mic w/ Andi Holleman – 8pm
Red Bird Listening Room (1260 South Bus 35, 830-606-7886)
Tonight – Songwriter Night – 6pm
Fri – Pat Byrne – 7:30pm
Sun – Adam Hood – 4pm
Riley’s Tavern
(8894 FM 1102 512-392-3132)
Tonight – Manzy Lowry – 7pm
Fri – Lance Lapinski – 6pm / Danny B Harvey – 8pm
Sat – Blackbird Sing – 8pm
Sun – NPD Songwriters Series w/ Tom Barker – 3pm
River Road Icehouse
(1791 Hueco Springs Loop 830-626-1335)
Sat – Shea Abshier – 8:30pm
Rudy’s BBQ
(844 Loop 337, 830-609-3337)
Tonight – Tex Porter – 5:30pm
Sam’s Burger Joint
(330 E Grayson St 210-223-2830)
Tonight – Caleb Hutchinson / Vincent Neil Emerson – 7pm
Fri – Mandi Powell / Down For The Count – 7pm
Sat – Sour Girl / Blood Red Sky – Tribute to U2 – 8pm
Wed – Ana Popovic – 7pm
Watering Hole
(1390 McQueeney Rd 830-625-0045)
Fri – Broken Arrow – 8:30pm
Sat – Rick Reyna Band – 9pm
Sun – Texas Rimshot Band – 3pm
