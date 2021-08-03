A man sought on felony warrants was arrested by federal task force officers as he sat in a car outside a Marion home on July 22, officials said.
Lone Star Fugitive Task Force officers apprehended Aaron Arnaldo Gomez, 28, of New Braunfels who had warrants alleging he violated parole and recently committed aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Gomez was listed as one of Comal County’s Top 10 Most Wanted by the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshal’s Service in San Antonio said. The New Braunfels Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Gomez stemming from a June shooting incident.
Task force officers tracked him down July 21 while he was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of an EZ Pawn in New Braunfels.
“Gomez was ordered to exit the vehicle, but fled the scene at a high rate of speed and avoided apprehension,” the marshal’s statement said.
The next day, task force officers located Gomez sitting in a vehicle at a house located in the 1500 block of Marion Road in Marion.
“Gomez attempted to evade arrest yet again, but was quickly subdued and taken into custody,” they said.
Gomez, charged with violating parole, was released from Comal County Jail to another agency on July 28. NBPD, in a Facebook post seeking tips on his whereabouts the day before Gomez’s arrest, warned that his “violent criminal history” and that he should only be “approached by law enforcement.
Lone Star Fugitive Task Force officers were from the New Braunfels Police Department, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office; Texas Office of the Attorney General; Department of Public Safety; Department of Criminal Justice – Office of the Inspector General and the U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement’s Office of Detention & Removal.
“Despite the tactical training, extensive planning and safety measures taken to effect every arrest, apprehensions don’t always happen as expected,” U.S. Marshal Susan Pamerleau said. “Yet deputies and task force officers remained persistent and continued their search until the arrest was finally made.”
