Comal County hospitals continued to care for a high number of COVID-19 patients on Friday, with most of those unvaccinated, after setting a new all-time high for hospital usage earlier this week, according to data released by county health officials Friday.
The data indicated that local hospitals were caring for 88 patients, one fewer than the previous day and up 12 from a week ago, with 17 in intensive care and nine on ventilators. According to health officials, about 96% of those patients are unvaccinated.
The number of virus patients being cared for in local hospitals had reached 95 on Tuesday and Wednesday, setting a new peak for local hospital usage.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, local hospitals have cared for a mix of county residents and those from outside the area, and some local patients have been treated in outside hospitals.
Mark Bernard, CEO at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels, said that local hospitalizations in the last few weeks have risen “at a rate that is unprecedented.”
“We’re seeing highs that we’ve never experienced in the past,” Bernard said. “This is compounded by other patients that are hitting our hospital doors as well — patients for chest pain and stroke — so you’ve got both impacting what we’re seeing on the inpatient side. Hospitals in recent weeks have been overwhelmed with the number of patients presenting to our emergency departments, so you have patients in the emergency department who are waiting and holding for an inpatient bed. The inpatient bed only exists when a patient is discharged out of the hospital.”
Bernard added that “every unit I have is full.”
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients in the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties stood at 18.51% Friday, rising from Thursday’s rate of 18.24%. That rate was 13.7% a week ago. At the start of July, that figure was 2.4%.
State health officials reported 433 available staffed hospital beds in the region, including 46 available staffed ICU beds.
According to Texas Department of State Health Services data, there were at least 10,791 hospitalized patients statewide with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 2,661 patients a week ago.
State health officials on Thursday reported 7,458 available staffed hospital beds, including 321 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 16.8% of total hospital beds.
New cases
County officials added 108 new cases of the virus and 68 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases on Friday to 1,344, up 38 from the previous day and 100 from a week ago.
The county set a new record on Tuesday when the number of active cases reached 1,365.
Of the new cases, 72 are confirmed and 35 are probable.
A New Braunfels woman in her 70s and a Spring Branch man in his 50s are the two latest COVID-19 deaths that health officials added to their data on Friday. The New Braunfels woman died on Aug. 11 at her home and the Spring Branch man died on Aug. 8 at a San Antonio hospital.
There have been 350 deaths reported since the pandemic arrived locally in March of 2020.
Thirteen of the new cases are people under the age of 20, 26 are in their 20s, 25 are in their 30s and 40s, 27 are in their 50s and 60s and 17 are older than 70.
At the same time that hospitalizations from the COVID-19 delta variant are dramatically increasing, hospitals across the state are struggling with historically low staffing levels.
There are 23,000 more unfilled jobs in Texas for registered nurses than there are nurses seeking to fill them, according to a labor analysis by the Texas Workforce Commission.
Bernard described his staffing situation at Resolute as “tight.”
“It’s been tight for a long time,” he said. “Fortunately, our folks have been very responsive and some of them are working long days, working extra shifts. We’re tapped into some outside labor, but we have no access to state nurses. We’re hopeful that the new order from the governor will have an impact, but time will tell.”
Resolute has hosted multiple registered nurse hiring events recently and offered sign-on bonuses of up to $20,000 to those hired.
Gov. Greg Abbott this week appealed for out-of-state help to fight the latest wave of COVID-19.
The request came as a county-owned hospital in Houston raised tents to accommodate their COVID-19 overflow. Private hospitals in the county already were requiring their staff to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Abbott ordered the DSHS to use staffing agencies to find additional medical staff from beyond the state’s borders as the delta wave began to overwhelm its present staffing resources. He also has sent a letter to the Texas Hospital Association to request that hospitals postpone all elective medical procedures voluntarily.
DSHS officials said Wednesday it would resume filling requests for additional staff to handle the surge in cases and working to recruit 2,500 medical personnel to assist.
“The priority is to recruit staff from out-of-state, and DSHS has directed the agencies not to utilize staff from other Texas health care facilities,” the agency said in a press release.
Ted Shaw, the Texas Hospital Association’s president and CEO, said in a statement that “this help could not come fast enough.”
“Many hospitals have already idled non-essential services and are diverting patients to extend staffing capability,” Shaw said. “We look forward to a swift influx of out-of-state personnel, coordinated by the state through staffing agencies. The hospital industry is losing frontline staff, particularly nurses, to burnout and illness. Many have left the profession due to the extreme nature of the work during a relentless pandemic.”
State officials on Thursday reported 11,975 new confirmed cases and 2,945 new probable cases, an increase of 1,061 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
The number of Comal County residents hospitalized with the virus stood at 36 on Friday, down nine from the previous day and up six from a week ago. Of those hospitalized, three are between 19 and 29, one is in their 30s, two in their 40s, four in their 50s, 13 in their 60s, 11 in their 70s and two are older than 80.
“Given what we’re seeing in the hospital and the number of patients that are presenting and admitted with COVID that are unvaccinated, it would strongly suggest that a way to avoid COVID and/or hospitalization is to be vaccinated, wear masks, practice social distancing and have good hand hygiene,” Bernard said. “It is very unusual to see a severe case of somebody who was vaccinated in the hospital. Right now, I have a handful of patients that are admitted to the hospital that were vaccinated, but the severity of their illness does not compare to those who are unvaccinated.”
The county’s seven-day molecular rate positivity rates stood at 13.78% and the antigen rate at 14.37%.
DSHS data indicates that 65.21% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 55.44% are fully vaccinated as of Friday. The statewide rates stand at 64.76% and 54.02%, respectively.
The vaccination rates in Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 58.3% with one dose and 49.65% fully vaccinated.
The Comal County Public Health Department continues to offer vaccination appointments for those over the age of 12. The Moderna vaccine is used for those 18 and older, while the Pfizer is used for those between the ages of 12 and 18. There are no approved vaccines for those under the age of 12. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
Residents can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a provider in Comal County and surrounding areas.
Residents can also utilize TDEM’s State Mobile Vaccine Program by calling 844-90-TEXAS and selecting Option 3 to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic to vaccinate groups of friends, families, employees and volunteers.
Homebound Texans can also call 844-90-TEXAS and choose Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their home.
COVID-19 testing is available in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall, located at 550 Landa St., weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
California-based healthcare startup Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs, and provides the tests at no cost to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
The Texas Tribune and the Associated Press contributed to this story.
