A 29-year-old New Braunfels man, accused of driving the vehicle that struck and killed a big rig truck driver on Interstate 35 Saturday morning, was back in the county lockup just two days after being freed on bond.
A district court on Monday issued an order for the re-arrest of Bradley Joseph Knight, 29, of New Braunfels. Knight is charged with accident involving death, Jim Newcomer, 54, of Dale, Texas.
New Braunfels police arrested Knight at his home in the 100 block of Granite Run around 11:37 a.m. Saturday, three hours after the event, which occurred on the northbound main lanes in the 1000 block of Interstate 35 North.
Knight posted $25,000 bond and was released from Comal County Jail on Sunday. Police said he was driving the 2005 Dodge Neon that swerved and hit Newcomer, who was standing in back of the 18-wheeler he pulled onto the shoulder.
State of Texas transportation, criminal and penal codes outline dozens of possible felony and misdemeanor charges and punishments associated with leaving the scenes of vehicle accidents that inflict injuries, damage property or result in deaths.
There was no information immediately available on why Knight’s bond was doubled to $50,000 or when he was returned to jail. A booking officer Tuesday evening confirmed Knight remained in Comal County Jail under the higher amount, entered as a motion to increase bond by a district court.
Second-degree felonies without enhancements are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $10,000. NPPD, which is still investigating, said other charges could be pending in the incident, the sixth this year that involved a fatality on the interstate within city limits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.