Comal Independent School District trustees will approve a $300 million budget for 2020-21 and consider measures to reduce bond indebtedness during their regular monthly session Thursday.
For 2019-20, Comal ISD’s overall budget of $274.6 million included $204.4 million for general operations, allotted $61.9 million to debt service and $10.3 million to child nutrition programs. In 2020-21, it proposes increases of 7.27% for operations ($219.3 million); 12.17% for debt service ($69.4 million); and 8.41% ($299.9 million) in total expenditures.
Thursday’s meeting will be the first regular session for the revamped board. David Drastata and Jason York switched positions, now respectively serving as president and vice president, with Michelle Ross continuing as secretary and Tim Hennessee as treasurer.
Drastata will deliver comments before the board considers the budget and bond measures.
Steve Stanford, the district’s executive communications director, said the meeting will include public hearings on the budget and application for the district’s share of federal funding to pay for COVID-19 measures, which totals around $1.606 million.
Comal ISD has until Tuesday to finalize the budget, which goes into effect July 1. It has until mid-September to formally set property tax rates. Last year, the combined tax rate, for maintenance and operations and debt service, totaled $1.32 per $100 assessed property valuation. The district is proposing a $1.2845 per $100 combined rate for 2020.
David Andersen, chief financial officer, said trustees are considering two bond financing actions. The refunding measure will refinance $119.6 million of existing debt from the 2012 and 2012A bond series at a lower interest rate. Actual district savings will be determined by market conditions after the refunding settles next Feb. 1, he said.
The board will consider a bond defeasance measure to retire a minimum of $10.59 million of outstanding debt on or before June 30, 2021. Andersen said that will be possible because of the growth in district property values and Comal ISD’s canceled $399.4 million bond election scheduled last May. He said the actual payoff amount and timing will depend on market conditions during the year.
Also Thursday, trustees will consider approving routine state-required measures, monthly financial reports, materials purchases, Texas Education Agency waivers and final purchases of equipment for the new Davenport High School, which opens in August.
Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the district’s support services building at 1404 Interstate 35 North. For more, visit the district’s website at www.comalisd.org.
