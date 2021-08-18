The Canyon High School teacher charged in the sexual assault of 15-year-old student admitted having sex with the boy inside a classroom closet at the school, according to an arrest affidavit released Wednesday afternoon.
The affidavit, requested by the Herald-Zeitung under the Texas Public Information Act, outlines evidence authorities used to secure an arrest warrant for Emily Marie Anderson, 34, of New Braunfels.
Detectives interviewed Anderson at New Braunfels Police Department headquarters on Monday. Shortly after the interview, Anderson was arrested, transported to Comal County Jail and charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony. She was released Tuesday afternoon after posting $50,000 bond.
NBPD Det. Richard Groff authored the complaint against Anderson. He said on Aug. 12, the boy’s mother contacted police after she viewed sexually explicit text messages on her son’s cell phone, which Groff later identified as exchanges between the student and Anderson.
“During my review I noticed the suspect used two phone numbers to communication (sic) with the victim,” the affidavit said, indicating one number came back to Anderson. “During my review of the text messages, I noticed Emily and the victim were apparently speaking about a sexual encounter they had on May 26, 2021.”
Groff said via TV hookup he witnessed an interview with the boy Aug. 16 at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Comal County.
“During this interview the victim verified he had sexual intercourse with Emily at Canyon High School in the closet of the Biology classroom on 26 May 2021,” Groff said in the affidavit, adding he conducted a voluntary interview with Anderson at NBPD headquarters on Monday.
“During the interview Emily confirmed she had sexual intercourse with the 15-year-old victim,” at the same date and location.
On Tuesday Steve Stanford, Comal ISD’s executive director of communications and government relations, confirmed Anderson served the 2020-21 school year at Canyon High, where she was a special education inclusion support teacher and assistant cheer sponsor.
Dustin Davisson, CHS principal, said in a letter to parents that Anderson “was placed on administrative leave and will not be returning to Canyon High School.”
Voice mails and emails to Comal ISD seeking additional information were not immediately returned Wednesday.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said the district has been “fully cooperative with this investigation.” He said NBPD Criminal Investigations Division detectives “are currently investigating whether or not there are additional victims.”
Those who feel they might be are asked to contact the New Braunfels Police Department at 830-221-4100.
Sexual assault of a child is a second-degree felony, with a conviction punishable by a sentence of between 2 and 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.
