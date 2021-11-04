In September, Ray Pilgrim was on his way to Las Vegas to play in a senior softball league tournament.
The 67-year maintenance worker for the city of Austin and soon-to-be-retired man was talking to a friend while catching a flight at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. He doesn’t remember what happened after that.
“I just remember talking to my friend,” Pilgrim said. “We were standing in this line, waiting. It was three or four o’clock in the morning, and I wished they would open up so I could get rid of this bag and sit down. That’s it. That’s all I remember.”
Dr. Greg DeArmond, a surgeon at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels and his wife, Crissy DeArmond, a cardiac nurse who also works at the facility, were off duty and on their way to vacation when they found Pilgrim unresponsive, lying on the floor and suffering a heart attack.
“We were going to St. Thomas and flying out of Austin instead of San Antonio because the flights were cheaper,” Greg DeArmond said. “We parked and were walking in, and we happened to walk into the wrong ticket area. We were flying on American, and we walked into Southwest. That was the first time we had been in the Austin airport.”
Luckily for Pilgrim, the DeArmonds happened to be in the right place at the right time. The couple noticed there was some commotion in the ticket area.
“It was right about that time, one of the ticket agents or airline employees was running with a defibrillator,” Greg DeArmond said. “We turned, walked over there and saw what was going on. About the time they were putting down what was the defibrillator, Crissy recognized that we needed to do something.”
They dropped everything as their caring instincts took over and lifesaving skills went into action. They did everything, including performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation and utilizing a defibrillator, a device that restores a normal heartbeat by sending an electric pulse or shock to the heart, to revive and stabilize him until emergency medical services arrived.
In this case, an automated external defibrillator or AED, a portable electronic device that automatically diagnoses life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias, was used and designed for lay people to utilize during emergency situations.
“Every once in a while, he would take a very shallow breath, but there was nothing — it was more of a reflex,” Greg DeArmond said. “He didn’t have a pulse, so we started CPR and Crissy got the defibrillator pads placed and from there, we would stop and let the machine take a reading. I think we did one shock.”
Crissy DeArmond said she informed EMS workers on Pilgrim’s status — that they had used the defibrillator and that the patient was again breathing.
“They took over, and we backed off,” Crissy DeArmond said. “We had to start getting ourselves together and try to get to our plane. We didn’t say a whole lot to each other because I think we were still processing it. (Greg) was sweating because he had worked so hard doing CPR. Once we got to our gate, we were processing it and thinking about it.”
As medical professionals, Crissy DeArmond said they “know that the odds of survival are really low” in that type of situation.
Pilgrim was taken to St. David’s Medical Center in Austin, where doctors performed a cardiac catheterization and stenting procedure. Pilgrim already had an older stent placed from an earlier cardiac episode.
A stent is a wire mesh tube placed into a blocked coronary artery to widen or open it and is permanently positioned in the artery to decrease the likelihood of another blockage developing in the same area.
“I woke up, listening to the doctor tell my sister and my son that they had put a stent in me,” Pilgrim said.
Other than being a bit tired, Pilgrim said he felt no symptoms before the episode.
“I had played ball the entire weekend, and I ran quite a bit before games — Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday. I thought that I felt tired, but I figured I had been playing ball and I was leaving at three o’clock Wednesday morning. I didn’t go to sleep. I packed my bags, and I said, ‘Well, I’m not going to go to sleep — it’s already 11:30. I’ll feel worse if I doze off.”
A heart attack, also called a myocardial infarction, happens when a part of the heart muscle doesn’t get enough blood.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms include chest pain or discomfort; feeling weak, light-headed or faint; pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck or back; pain or discomfort in one or both arms or shoulders and shortness of breath.
If you notice the symptoms of a heart attack in yourself or someone else, call 9-1-1 immediately.
Pilgrim is now doing well and is even back to playing softball and traveling to play in tournaments across the country with his senior softball league.
He recently reunited with the lifesaving couple during a visit to Resolute. In actuality, it was the first time they had met.
“He looked great alive,” Crissy DeArmond said of the reunion with Pilgrim. “He was in bad shape when we had him. We did our best. We were afraid — we knew that the odds of survival were low. You pray that he’s hopefully okay, and if not, he’s in a good place. To find out he was alive — we got goosebumps.”
Pilgrim said he’s blessed that the husband-wife team happened to be in the right place at the right time when he needed them.
“If it wasn’t for these two, I wouldn’t be here,” he said. “I thank God. They were sent. How lucky could I get?”
