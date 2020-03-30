Last Friday, Canyon Lake Fire & EMS transported a second suspected COVID-19 patient in a special unit — ingeniously and inexpensively outfitted to protect against spread of the virus.
“Earlier this month one of our back-up (reserve) ambulances was outfitted with a plastic liner inside the patient compartment area of the truck,” Chief Darren Brinkkoeter said. “On March 19, our unit was the first in our district used to transport a patient meeting the COVID-19 criteria.”
Brinkkoeter said the department’s Infectious Disease Response Unit, or IDRU, which was staffed by two paramedics, sped that patient to an Austin hospital. Upon returning, the ambulance area, lined with thick plastic, was quickly decontaminated.
“The IDRU utilizes an expedited decontamination process and prevents spread of the virus,” he said. “What we’ve done is added a protective layer — thick plastic — lining the inside of the patient area of the unit.
“It’s completely wrapped except for the floor, which along with the stretcher are the only parts that are exposed.”
The cost involved in outfitting the vehicle? About $200, Brinkkoeter said.
“It’s plastic and duct tape — that you and I could get — and includes about $25 for the garments, which are disposable,” he said.
Brinkkoeter said the concept originated during the state’s response to the Ebola crisis in late 2014. He said the idea was refined during meetings with stakeholders that included the San Antonio Fire Department and its Hazmat Response Team and EMS services; San Antonio Metro Health and the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council (STRAC).
“The IDRU was developed to limit infectious contamination of vehicles and equipment used during emergency medical transports of infectious patients and better protect pre-hospital care givers,” Brinkkoeter said. “It also created a more effective barrier between the patient compartment and the vehicle cab, protecting the vehicle driver and eliminating the need for the driver to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) during transport.”
Brinkkoeter said it conserves on PPEs, now much harder to restock, and streamlined the decontamination and disinfection processes that reduced the time needed to get the EMS unit back into service.
“The IDRU concept exceeds Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance measures for EMS transport of COVID-19 patients,” he said, adding that decontamination procedures follow Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council protocol.
Brinkkoeter said decontamination includes hosing the plastic down with a hazmat-type liquid to eliminate coronavirus, or completely replacing it following each transport.
All on the staff are versed in infectious transport procedures. Only one medic, wearing specialized PPE gloves, masks, gowns, is in direct contact with the patient.
“As soon as they get to the hospital they have to take it off, and then saved for when it’s time to clean the unit,” Brinkkoeter said. “If we had to glove everyone up, we’d burn through the PPE a lot faster.”
For the time being, the IDRU is being used solely for COVID-19 response, such as the one last Friday that transported a symptomatic patient to a San Antonio hospital. Brinkkoeter wouldn’t reveal the age or gender of the patient, who hadn’t yet been tested for the virus.
“Currently with the COVID-19 pandemic, we restrict family or friend riders unless necessary (parents/guardians/wards excluded),” he said.
Brinkkoeter said the idea hasn’t gone unnoticed, as other area departments, such as Bulverde-Spring Branch Fire and EMS, are converting units into IDRUs. He said Canyon Lake Fire & EMS has another ambulance it plans to transform into a second IDRU.
“Our coverage area is about 200 miles, so when there becomes a need to outfit a second vehicle, we can do it,” he said. “More than likely, that need might come next week.”
