Though still littered with potential hazards, the road map to the return of highschool athletics continued to take shape Wednesday following the University Interscholastic League’s release of new guidelines for summer workouts and the upcoming 2020-21 school year.
For spectators, the UIL mandated that all parents, employees, visitors and students 10 years of age or older wear a mask or face covering unless the person has a medical reason that prevents it. Other exceptions include
when a person is consuming food or drink, while a person is in a pool, lake or similar body of water, when a congregating group of people is able to maintain the proper 6-foot social distancing guidelines or any other reason or circumstance outlined in the executive order recently released by Governor Greg Abbott.
For summer workouts, all students, staff and visitors must wear face coverings when entering and exiting facilities and practice areas, and when not actively exercising. The UIL said schools may allow students who are exercising to remove face coverings as long as they are able to stay 6 feet apart.
When it comes to sport-specific practice sessions, the UIL said social distancing is key for indoor activities, as well as limiting the number of people in an enclosed space. A maximum of 50% occupancy can be reached, but that rule is subject to change or pending any new restrictions imposed by the governor.
All equipment — such as footballs, volleyballs, weights, etc. — must be routinely disinfected after use. Schools may also provide shorts, shirts and shoes, but those items cannot be laundered at the school itself.
In the case of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are showing symptoms, the guidelines remain the same. At least three days must have passed since the recovery and an individual must have an improvement in symptoms in addition to waiting 10 days after the symptoms first appear.
The UIL said an individual who has shown symptoms but has not been tested is to be treated as if they are “assumed to have COVID-19” and must complete the three-step set of criteria listed above in order to return. If an individual hopes to return to school before completing those three steps, a doctor’s note is required or the person must receive two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.
A 14-day incubation period is still required for those who have come in contact with someone who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19. Close contact is defined as “being directly exposed to infectious secretions” or “being within 6 feet for a cumulative duration of 15 minutes, while not wearing a mask or face shield.”
After a lab-confirmed case, a school must notify its local health department as well as disclose the information to teachers, students and families of all students. Schools must then close off the areas that are heavily-used by the individual that has been confirmed to have COVID-19 so that non-porous surfaces in those areas can be disinfected — unless more than three days have taken place since that person has been on campus.
Students will not be given access to locker rooms or shower facilities until July 13. On that same date, drills that feature one or more players on offense and one or more players on defense are allowed to begin, although all students and staff not actively exercising must wear face coverings.
A full list of updates can be found online at www.uiltexas.org/athletics/covid-19-strength-conditioning-2020.
