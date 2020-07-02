The folks at the Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch need your help.
The 450-acre park west of New Braunfels, which includes 500 animals from more than 40 different exotic, native and endangered animal species from around the world, has been nominated and ranked in the top 20 safari parks in the country.
But now they need your vote for recognition as a winner in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards. There’s only a couple of days left for voting.
Travel experts select the top 20 nominees in contests covering food, lodging, destinations, travel gear, things to do and other subjects.
Then it’s up to the public to make the final decision by casting their vote.
“It is an unbelievable recognition, especially being in the company of the other nominees,” said Tiffany Soechting, the ranch’s marketing director. “The additional blessing of support via votes from our community will reflect what makes New Braunfels, New Braunfels — an awesome community we live in that rises to the top in our nation. We strive to provide a safe home-away-from-home for species from all over the world, all the while sharing these amazing species with visitors in a setting they would have to travel the globe to witness.”
The ranch is up against some stiff competition for the honor, including Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in Tampa, Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose and Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Orlando.
Other nominees include the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center in Yellowstone, Mont., San Diego Zoo Safari Park in San Diego and Six Flags Great Adventure and Safari in Jackson, N.J.
The ranch was recognized seventh on last year’s USA Today listing.
To vote for the Natural Bridge Wildlife Center, go to https://bit.ly/2VGgYY5.
For more information, visit www.wildliferanchtexas.com.
