People who need transportation to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic site can now take advantage of a no-cost option.
Alamo Regional Transportation, a dial-a-ride service provided by the Alamo Area Council of Governments, is offering free rides to those who need to get to a location to receive a vaccination.
“The Alamo Area Council of Governments works to serve the residents and communities of our 13-county region,” AACOG spokesperson Miguel Segura said. “COVID-19 has presented a number of challenges, but we are working with our local governments to ensure the needs of residents are met. As vaccine appointments and larger vaccination sites continue to become available, we have seen residents in need of safe, reliable transportation to these appointments.”
Those needing a ride can call 866-889-7433 to schedule a trip. Callers should remember to say the word “vaccination” when scheduling a trip.
Patty Novelli was waiting for an Alamo Regional Transit bus to take off after being picked up from the H-E-B location on South Walnut Avenue on Thursday.
“I use the bus all the time, for years and years,” Novelli said. “They’re wonderful people. I thank them. I don’t know what we’d do without them.”
Riders must schedule a trip one day in advance for the free trip. Trips are subject to availability.
“Our region has been fortunate to receive additional CARES funding, and it is of utmost priority for both Texas Department of Transportation and AACOG’s Alamo Regional Transit program that our rural communities have dependable modes of transportation to get vaccinated,” Segura said. “This is why ART will be providing no-cost trips for our local residents to-and-from those vaccination appointments.”
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, is the stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed into law last year in response to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ART program provides public transportation bus service to all residents in Atascosa, Bandera, Comal, Frio, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Medina, McMullen and Wilson counties. Service to and from Bexar County and San Antonio is also provided. ART provides demand response, curb-to-curb transportation service. Door-to-door service may be requested for those customers needing additional mobility assistance.
