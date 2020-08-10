A student who participated in a marching band camp at Canyon High School last week has tested positive for COVID-19, Comal ISD school officials said Monday.
According to an email sent to band parents, the student, who was last on campus Thursday, completed and passed a required health screener and abided by all social distancing and hygiene-related safety measures.
According to officials, the student is self-isolating and will not return to band camp until state and University Interscholastic League guidelines are met.
Also, the equipment the student used has been cleaned and sanitized.
"At this time, there are no other students under quarantine," said Steve Stanford, Comal ISD executive communications director.
Marching bands across the state traditionally start their preparations in August for the upcoming season, with students learning marching and playing fundamentals.
Marching band has evolved into a sport of its own in Texas, where groups participate in competitions and contests throughout the fall in addition to performing at football games.
Smaller groups associated with the band program, such as drum lines and color guards, participate in their own competitions.
Texas Education Agency officials issued safety protocols for fine arts groups earlier this summer that require programs to communicate a plan for safety protocols to students and parents on the first day or prior for that activity.
The protocols require face coverings for staff and students when entering or exiting facilities where activities are being conducted, when not actively practicing or exercising or when not actively playing a wind instrument.
The protocols also mandate social distance requirements, hand sanitizer stations and disinfection of equipment.
Each director and student must complete a health screener each day if they have not already completed it for other school purposes.
State school officials have also issued safety protocols specific to bands.
School district officials said they remind students to complete the health screener prior to attending camp each day, follow all safety guidelines in places while at camp and stay home if they or anyone in the household is experiencing potential symptoms of COVID-19.
School districts across the country have been attempting to finalize their plans to open the school year amid a COVID-19 pandemic and concerns over student, teacher and staff safety.
Last week, both area school districts published updates regarding protocols and instructional learning options for the fast-approaching school year.
Comal ISD announced plans to hold on-campus sessions several weeks ago, included in its 58-page document for parents released on Wednesday; New Braunfels Independent School District released its 26-page guide on Thursday.
This week, parents were asked to select in-person or remote learning sessions when schools open. NBISD, which opens Aug. 24, gave parents until midnight on Sunday.
Comal ISD, opening Aug. 25, will accept decisions through Tuesday. Both districts need the information to set final plans, which parents can change if opting to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.