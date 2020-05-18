What is herd immunity and how will that work with COVID-19?
When most of a population is immune to an infectious disease, this provides indirect protection — or herd immunity — to those who are not immune to the disease, according to an article written by Gypsyamber D’Souza and David Dowdy, professors in epidemiology at the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University. Depending on how contagious the infection is, usually 70% to 90% of a population needs immunity to achieve herd immunity.
Without a vaccine, D’Souza says that more than 200 million Americans would have to get infected before reaching that threshold. Even if the current pace of the COVID-19 pandemic continues in the United States — with over 25,000 confirmed cases a day — D’Souza says it will be well into 2021 before reaching herd immunity. If current daily death rates continue, more than half a million Americans would die from COVID-19 by that time, he said.
Is coronavirus harmful to people who are pregnant?
A: Although there are currently no data showing that COVID-19 affects pregnant people differently than others, experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say pregnant people are at higher risk of getting sick from other respiratory viruses than people who are not pregnant.
Although much is still unknown about the risks of COVID-19 to the pregnancy and the baby, the CDC says mother-to-child transmission of COVID-19 during pregnancy is unlikely. After birth, a newborn can be infected after being in close contact with an infected person, including the baby’s mother or other caregivers.
According to limited published reports, a small number of babies have tested positive for the virus shortly after birth. However, it is unknown if these babies got the virus before, during, or after delivery. A small number of other problems, such as preterm birth, have been reported in babies born to mothers who tested positive for COVID-19 late in their pregnancy. However, the CDC says they do not know if these problems were related to the virus. Those who are pregnant should not skip prenatal care or postpartum appointments, the CDC recommends.
