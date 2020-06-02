The spike in New Braunfels' COVID-19 cases that county health officials expressed concern about over the weekend continued on Tuesday as the city added seven new cases — including a patient in their 30s who is now hospitalized.
Including another new case outside of the city, Comal County added eight new cases in total — the largest single increase the county has seen since the outbreak began.
Seven of the new cases are from New Braunfels and range from their 30s through their 60s. The eighth case is a central Comal County resident in their 50s who is hospitalized in New Braunfels. The other seven of those cases are self-isolating at home.
Last week 14 of the 17 new cases confirmed by Comal County were in New Braunfels.
“We are concerned about this spike in cases from New Braunfels,” Cheryl Fraser, the Comal County director of public health said on Saturday. “As we investigate to determine how they contracted the coronavirus, this uptick in cases reminds us that it remains essential to continue maintaining social distancing and practicing good hygiene in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
The county also confirmed one recovery from COVID-19, bringing Comal County's recovery total to 79. The county now has 22 active COVID-19 cases with five of those hospitalized. Seven others have died from the disease.
"The cases are still under investigation," said Comal County Public Information Paul Anthony said. "Thus far it doesn’t seem to be any one particular source but a combination of reopening the economy, the beginning of the tourism season and increased testing catching more cases."
Anthony also echoed Fraser's weekend words.
"This spike tells us COVID-19 never truly left our community, and that social distancing measures — including avoiding large groups, wearing face coverings to prevent transmission, and practicing good personal hygiene — are more important than ever to contain and ultimately stop the spread of this disease."
Testing
As of Tuesday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health received reports of 3,114 tests conducted with 108 positives, 2,956 negatives and 50 results still pending.
These numbers include 1,465 nursing home tests taken where only one returned positive — an outside worker at EdenHill.
County officials said that in the cases where patients are hospitalized, the hospital is usually the one reporting the positive test. There have been two cases in Comal County where a patient tested positive, was self-isolating at home, and were later hospitalized.
More information
Information about COVID-19, as well as a list of county office reopenings and numbers to call for testing, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
