Comal County's hospitals are reporting COVID-19 patient counts in the single digits for the first time since mid June, health officials reported Monday.
Comal County's public health office reported 49 COVID recoveries and 23 new cases, leaving the county with 516 active cases, the fewest since July 22.
Of those cases, 21 patients are hospitalized, with local hospitals reporting caring for nine COVID-19 patients. Three of those are in intensive care and on ventilators. Health officials say approximately 85% of those are unvaccinated.
Across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties, 6% of hospital beds are being used by COVID-19 patients. That's a figure was last that low on July 23.
There were no new deaths reported. The county has had 439 residents die since the pandemic arrived in March of 2020.
The county's health department is continuing to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 years and older. Those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and qualify for a third dose can also call to schedule an appointment for a vaccine. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
