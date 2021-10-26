Claire Duble Tomchesson, age 81, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Claire was born on February 18, 1940 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Evans and Claire Duble.
Claire is survived by her loving husband, Alfred Daniel Tomchesson; son, Jimmy Tomchesson and wife Tommie; sister, Jane Frick and husband Howard; grandchildren, Brittany, Daniel and Matthew Tomchesson and nieces; Claire Frick Daractman and Amy Frick.
Claire is preceded in death by her parents Evans and Claire, son, Jeffery Tomchesson and daughter, Bridget Daniell Tomchesson.
Claire was laid to rest at St Joseph’s Cemetery, Hwy 482 & Wenzel Rd, New Braunfels, TX 78132.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Tomchesson family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.