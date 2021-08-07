“I never for a day gave up listening to the songs of our birds, or watching their peculiar habits, or delineating them in the best way I could.”
— John James Audubon
The heat of summer is a good point to reflect upon Comal County’s exciting 2021 bird migration. From the surprise visit in February by two Acorn Woodpeckers, who claimed an area of trees on River Road, to the annual saga of Great Blue Herons nesting until they fledge in Landa Park cypress trees, Comal County birders have had a good spring and summer!
In fact, Comal County birders, who are out birding many days of the year, have observed 333 different species within the borders of Comal County. But just who are these Comal County birders?
No longer available to answer our questions at the New Braunfels Public Library, Lynn Thompson often leads field trips for the current group. As she noted on Comal County Birders’ Facebook page in one early observation of the River Road, Acorn Woodpeckers, “This is why I worked 50 years!”
The telling observation was made as the former librarian lay on a picnic table and peered through binoculars (“bins” to the regulars) which were precisely focused on the two Acorn Woodpeckers. Part of the attraction was that Acorn Woodpeckers are infrequent visitors to our part of the Texas Hill Country. These woodpeckers also have a unique hoarding style of, yes, acorns. They are known to peck many precisely placed holes in larger trees, a kind of bird’s “safety deposit box,” to hide their find for a later snack. While the Acorn Woodpecker’s visit here isn’t unheard of, it doesn’t happen with any regularity.
Comal County Birders began as a small but hardy group, who have been documenting bird sightings in Comal County for almost 23 years. Several people former Canyon Lake manager Jerry Brite, with the goal of creating a bird checklist for Comal County. A secondary goal was to get parks in Comal County on the Great Texas Birding Trail – Heart of Texas East (https://tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/wildlife/wildlife-trails/hote), a goal which was accomplished as six sites — five around Canyon Lake plus Landa Park — now have the familiar brown signs from TPWD.
The group birds together once a month in Comal County and up to 5 miles outside the county lines. Two big events are the Audubon Christmas Bird Count (CBC) for New Braunfels normally held the Sunday between Christmas and New Year’s, and a “faux” count in January that is run like a CBC for the Canyon Lake area.
Audubon’s Christmas bird count was started by ornithologist Frank Chapman on Christmas Day, 1900. Established to begin a new tradition, the Christmas bird count would oppose an annual event known as the Christmas Side Hunt. During the Side Hunt, local outdoorsmen would choose sides and hunt all the animals and birds they could in one day. The team with the most kills was declared the winner.
Chapman’s censuses aimed to count and observe the birds of North America rather than hunt them. The National Audubon Society has kept records of these counts since 1901 and you can read the old accounts online at https://www.audubon.org/content/american-birds-annual-summary-christmas-bird-count.
Audubon also uses community science data to create a picture of changes in bird populations due to climate change, diseases and changes in land use. Each bird count is set up the same way — within a 15-mile diameter zone called a circle. Each circle is organized by a compiler — an expert bird watcher — who reports all the data in one giant list to National Audubon. Volunteers are assigned to a certain area within the circle and count all the bird species and numbers of the same that they see on the count day.
Earlier bird counts in the Comal County area were done by Charles R. Bender, Jr.
Bender, who grew up in New Braunfels, was living in San Antonio and was a member of San Antonio Audubon. He participated in several area bird counts and was the compiler for the San Antonio CBC. In 1965, he submitted a proposal to National Audubon to start a new count in New Braunfels, with the center of the circle being the Comal County Courthouse. On that first count, Charles Bender was the sole birder. He located 60 different species, totaling 1,767 individual birds over the course of an 11-hour day, hiking 6 miles and driving 58 miles.
As New Braunfels was much smaller in population and development then, Bender estimated that the area he covered was 35% mesquite brush, 30% cultivated fields, 10% each juniper-live oak woods, lakeside woodlands, and man-made lakes and ponds, with only 5% being considered “town.” In those early counts, grassland species such as Northern Bobwhite and Horned Lark had double digit numbers. In the most recent years, Great-tailed Grackles have been the largest numbers, as many well know if they drive near the Walnut Street/IH 35/Business 35 area at dusk.
Other changes the Comal County Birders have observed: birds that formerly were seen much farther south have been documented in recent years, most notably Ringed and Green Kingfishers, as well as Couch’s Kingbirds. In this past count, held on Jan. 3, Jesse Huth and his group located the two Acorn Woodpeckers at Camp Hueco Springs. As mentioned earlier, this was a remarkable sighting because these birds are normally found in far west Texas.
Nature shows us many lessons if we but observe. An example is the amazing series of pictures (April 27) on the Comal County Birders Facebook page that gives an account of a “Red-shouldered Hawk swooping (into Landa Lake) to take a Wood Duck’s duckling. The mom reared up and started squawking at the hawk, effectively chasing it off with no loss of babies. Her mate came flying-in to help as did a Blue-winged Teal.”
The picturesque male Wood Duck might be a candidate for Gentlemen’s Quarterly, with its dapper green and iridescent crested head and red bill.
Obviously, avian residents of both Landa and Fischer parks can be quite the characters. Thompson recently saw a feeding frenzy of 12-18 cormorants near the gazebo in Landa Park. They swam back and forth from the gazebo to the islands in front of the fishing pier for about half an hour, displaying bouts of synchronized swimming that would impress the Landa Park Dolphins.
One bird would dive and get a sizeable fish or crawfish and another bird would try to fight him for it, but the first one always triumphed. Birds don’t give up a nice catch easily!
New Braunfels parks, of course, are a sanctuary for many species of flora and fauna. The Great Blue Heron is another frequent visitor. The Great Blues live here year-round and what better place for a bird to teach its young about the natural world than Landa Park? This regal heron easily catches fish and frogs with its lightning-fast strike. Its call, however, shatters the regal pose as it sounds like something out of Jurrasic Park.
Teach your children and share with your grandchildren. Use the Birder’s Guide to Birds of Landa Park to become familiar with our City’s avian residents. The Birder’s Guide is available in the Parks Office and online at www.nbtexas.org/DocumentCenter.
Bird watching is a great activity that all ages can enjoy. Not much equipment is needed. You can watch in all types of weather and expect to see some beautiful birds!
Remember, as Sir David Attenborough said, “Everyone likes birds. What wild creature is more accessible to our eyes and ears, as close to us and everyone in the world, as universal as a bird?”
