Following downpours occurring overnight into this morning, Comal County Judge Sherman Krause lifted the county’s burn ban at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Burn bans in unincorporated county areas are usually invoked when the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which gauges and assigns point values for forest fire potential in Texas counties, exceeds a 500-point average.
The KBDI measures the amount of precipitation necessary to return dry soil to capacity in a point system ranging from zero (very wet) to 800 (very dry). Comal County’s KBDI average decreased by 251 points, from 602 on Tuesday to 351 by 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
The county’s recent ban, approved by commissioners Sept. 9 and effected the following day, was its third this year, following those imposed Jan. 29-Feb. 13 and April 9-29. Under the restrictions, no open flames are allowed outdoors under threats of fines of up to $500.
For more, visit the fire marshal’s webpage at mycomalcounty.com/Fire_Marshal.htm, or facebook.com/ComalCountyFireMarshalsOffice.
