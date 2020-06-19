On Monday, New Braunfels City Council members will hold a public hearing and consider an initial reading of a proposed ordinance that would allow open mesh screen pool enclosures in home backyards.
The city’s current development standards consider such a structure as an extension of the main house requiring the screened enclosure to comply with the rear setback requirements of the house, typically 20 feet.
That makes the enclosures essentially impossible to construct on typical residential lots, particularly when pools are closer to the rear property line.
Stacy Snell, the city’s planning manager, told council members during a meeting earlier this month the city has seen an increase in requests from residents wishing to construct screened enclosures around their swimming pools.
“They’re all mesh and they’re common in Florida and other southern states that have issues with flying pests,” Snell said. “People like to enjoy their backyards.”
According to Snell, the proposed development standards for screened enclosures are based upon research of various city codes within Florida and discussions with the city’s building official.
The proposed development standards would allow all mesh screen enclosures to be attached to the rear of a house and only be required to maintain a five-foot setback along the interior side and rear property lines.
Standards limiting the height the mesh structure so it’s not seen from the street in front of a house, as well as proper maintenance, have also been included in the proposed ordinance.
Also, during the meeting, the council is expected to issue a proclamation recognizing LGBTQ Pride Month.
Michael Meek, president of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, is expected to deliver a presentation regarding tourism promotional needs.
City Manager Robert Camareno will also present an update on the city’s response to COVID-19.
On Monday, council members will also discuss and consider approving:
• A contract with Sullivan Contracting Services under Choice Partners Cooperative Contract for the restoration of the façade walls around the downtown restroom facility to include vegetation removal, pressure washing, mortar repair and painting and authority for the city manager to approve any changes up to the contingency amount for project expenditures.
• A purchase with Angel Armor, LLC for bulletproof vests for the New Braunfels Police Department utilizing U.S. Department of Justice fiscal year 2019 bulletproof vest partnership program grant funding and the appropriate budget amendment.
• Arts Commission recommendations for allocating grant awards from hotel occupancy tax to various arts organizations of the city and authorizing the city manager to execute contracts with the organizations for the purpose of disbursement and use of funding.
• Heritage Commission recommendations for allocating grant awards from hotel occupancy tax to various heritage organizations of the city and authorizing the city manager to execute contracts with the organizations for the purpose of disbursement and use of funding.
• Roof replacement at Westside Community Center by A-Lert Roof Systems, on behalf of the New Braunfels Public Library, utilizing Community Development Block Grant program funding.
• The appointment of Councilmember Harry Bowers to be the chair of the Mayor’s Higher Education Task Force.
• The second and final reading of an ordinance regarding the limited purpose annexation of approximately 9.7 acres of land, consisting of Lots 1 through 7, Veramendi Precinct 15A Neighborhood Center Subdivision.
• The second and final reading of an ordinance regarding the proposed rezoning to apply a Special Use Permit to allow the short term rental of both dwelling units in a two-family structure at 1643 and 1645 McQueeney Road.
• Discuss and consider a waiver to Section 118-49 of the Subdivision Platting Ordinance to not require sidewalk construction along IH-35 and Stolte Road for the Stolte Subdivision.
