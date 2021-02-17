City, county and Texas Department of Transportation officials are warning drivers to stay off roads despite rising temperatures Wednesday morning.
As temperatures rose above freezing for the first time in nearly four days, flyovers and several major streets remained closed throughout the area, glazed by between 1 and 3 inches of ice after freezing drizzle overnight.
“Effective at 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 17, 2021, all streets and bridges in New Braunfels should be considered impassable until further notice,” the city said in a statement issued just after 4 a.m.
“The public is advised to not travel at this time.”
The city said with freezing rain and temperatures, “all streets are covered in 1 to 2 inches of ice and are beyond treatment. It is extremely dangerous to travel at this time and will remain so until temperatures rise above freezing and the ice melts off of (the) roadway.”
“If you do travel, be advised that emergency workers may not be able to reach you should you need assistance.”
The New Braunfels police and Comal County Sheriff’s Office issued similar warnings Wednesday. Laura Lopez, TxDOT’s San Antonio district spokesperson, said portions of Interstate 35, 410, Loop 1604 and other major venues remain closed.
Electronic message boards are up at mandatory exits throughout the Alamo City, though some barricades had been pushed aside by drivers choosing to ignore them.
“Avoid the highways as much as possible,” she said. “We had several entrance ramps that were closed and found that people were going through the barricades to get on the highway.”
Local law agencies repeated Tuesday’s request for residents not to call them to report ongoing power outages as rolling blackouts continue.
“CCSO and NBPD 9-1-1 centers have been receiving a lot of calls from those who are asking for an update about power being restored or from those who are unhappy that their power is out,” their Facebook post said. “The volume of those calls could get in the way of someone in a true emergency being able to reach an emergency dispatcher.
“If you are in need of emergency assistance due to an ongoing power outage, please do not hesitate to call 9-1-1. Questions or complaints about ongoing outages can be answered by New Braunfels Utilities or other electric service providers.”
As resident tensions rise, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) will update the situation at 11 a.m., presented by President and CEO Bill Magness and Senior Director of System Operations Dan Woodfin.
As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, ERCOT said about 600,000 homes had had power restored, but that 2.7 million homes were still waiting. On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared an investigation into the council and called for resignations of officials.
