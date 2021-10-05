Comal County Commissioners will consider approving funds for additional services in the Sheriff’s Office Renovation Project and an array of measures involving seven residential subdivisions when they meet Thursday.
They will consider a third amendment to the county’s services agreement with HDR Architecture Inc., which seeks $47,215 for modified designs that will provide power into two areas, accommodate Motorola radio transmission equipment, revises patrol area door locations and convert one room into a general work area.
Commissioners have yet to consider a construction change order for the substantial changes from SpawGlass Contractors. Two weeks ago they approved $61,997 more from county contingency for CCSO renovations, which now stands at $12.435 million.
Commissioners will designate October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the county, joining last week’s proclamations that designated Oct. 3-9 as National 4H Week, and October as Hill Country Night Sky Month in the county. Last week commissioners also approved:
- An amendment to the county’s COVID-19 Immunizations Grant Program contract with the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- A two-year state grant of $1,005,641 for immunization and COVID-19 functions, and job descriptions of the communications specialist, epidemiologist and adult immunization coordinator serving in the public health office.
- An agreement to provide animal control health services for the city of Spring Branch.
- A document modifying task force participation with the U.S. Marshal’s Office.
- A resolution authorizing county participation in the Texas Department of Agriculture’s 2022 Texans Feeding Texans home-delivered meal grant program, commonly known as Meals on Wheels.
- Authorizing the date and number of county employees participating in on-site physical checks through Catapult Health’s 2021 Virtual Checkup program.
- Appointments of the county judge, Precinct 2 commissioner, county engineer, county purchasing director, criminal district attorney, county treasurer, and public health and emergency management coordinators to the county’s ARPA committee.
- Line-item budget transfers of $120 for additional travel costs in the Precinct 2 commissioner’s office and $67,669 for vehicle repairs and miscellaneous expenses incurred by the sheriff’s office.
There are nearly a dozen measures involving construction of subdivisions in the county on this week’s agenda. Commissioners will consider amended plats combining lots in portions of the Cypress Springs on the Guadalupe and Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard subdivisions, and host a public hearing before a vote canceling another planned lot in the Vintage Oaks subdivision.
They will also vote on approving bonds and surety for roads and infrastructure improvements in portions of the Vista Alta del Veramendi subdivision; surety for the same in three portions of the Park Village subdivision; roads and infrastructure improvements and releases associated surety in portions of the Johnson Ranch North subdivision, and final plats for the 1114 Nixon Drive and Rockwood subdivisions.
After receiving the weekly COVID-19 update, hearing from citizens, department staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, bestowing recognition for the top squad names of employee teams in the Walk Around Comal County fitness challenge, and receiving an update on Texas Workforce Solution-Alamo’s Youth Empowerment Services program, commissioners on Thursday will also discuss and consider approving:
- Granting a variance to the facilities use agreement to allow an alcohol sales permit for Canyon Lake Little League’s Oct. 17 event at Hidden Valley Sports Park.
- A state grant application splitting the $13,500 cost between the Comal County Historical Commission and Texas Historical Commission to fund the nomination of the Frueholz House and Frueholz Medical Building to the National Register of Historic Places.
- A memorandum of understanding that will provide county information technology services to the Comal County Law Library through Sept. 30, 2023.
- A resolution nominating one candidate to serve a two-year term as county’s representative on the Comal Appraisal District’s board of directors; appointment of one individual as a reserve deputy constable in Precinct 3.
- Justice Court Technology Funds for three Hewlett-Packard LaserJet Pro printers ($329 each) in justice of the peace offices; line-item budget transfers for additional fuel used by the Precinct 3 Constable’s office through the rest of 2021, and $1,600 for major repairs to CCSO’s motorized patrol boat.
Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. Thursday’s meeting will be live-streamed to the public. To access the video and this week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
