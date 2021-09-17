CONVERSE — The Unicorns have apparently grown tired of the same old story.
During Thursday night’s District 27-6A opener against Judson, New Braunfels (4-0, 1-0) turned the page and authored a brand new chapter by shocking the Rockets 24-21 at Rutledge Stadium thanks to Kade Wenzel’s 34-yard field goal with one second remaining.
The Unicorns rallied from deficits of 14-0 and 21-7 and also overcame three first-half turnovers in the contest. New Braunfels’ defense stood tall in the second half and flipped the script with two takeaways of its own in addition to a key stop late.
“None of the players panicked — they just kind of regrouped,” Unicorns head coach Glenn Mangold said. “We got a score right before the half and they knew we could do better. The momentum felt like it was on our side as we went into the half, even though we were down by seven.”
Judson (1-3, 0-1) regained a 14-point lead in the third quarter when backup quarterback Jaden Castillo found Gavin Harris for a 48-yard touchdown strike, but New Braunfels showed no signs of disappointment.
Instead, senior Jake Vaughn broke loose for a long kickoff return that set up his offense at the Rockets’ 25. Four plays later, Aiden Baumann fired a 13-yard TD strike to Lance Beeghley with 4:19 to go in the third period.
The Unicorns’ defense rose to the occasion on Judson’s next possession, as senior Zane Villarreal corralled an errant pass by Castillo for a huge interception.
“I’m so proud of Zane — he came in for another corner and he did what he was supposed to do,” Mangold said. “It was a huge play for us. You tell the kids you just never know when your number is going to get called.”
New Braunfels junior wide receiver Landon Marsh took over the game for several stretches and tied the score at 21-all with 10:34 to go after recording a 17-yard touchdown run in which he juked two Judson defenders and spun around another before diving to stretch the ball across the goal line.
Marsh finished with 12 receptions for 121 yards in addition to five rushes for 39 yards and another two scores. The junior also played defense and special teams and wrapped up Judson returner Anthony Evans on the game’s final play to secure the victory.
“Once we get going, we’re hard to stop,” Marsh said.
Wenzel’s clutch kick was set up by a patient drive in which the Unicorns marched 46 yards in 10 plays while draining the clock. Vaughn, Marsh and Ryker Purdy all had big catches to extend the possession, which led to Wenzel’s heroics.
“The other side of that coin is each week is another grinder,” Mangold said. “We’ll enjoy it and get back to work [Friday] and start preparing for our next game.”
Self-inflicted wounds by the Unicorns sparked Judson’s offense in the first half.
After seeing its opening drive reach the Rockets’ 16-yard line, New Braunfels was stopped short on fourth-and-2 to turn the ball over on downs. The Unicorns saw their next three drives end by way of a pair of interceptions and a fumble.
Julius Calhoun picked off a Baumann pass near the Judson sideline to give his team possession at New Braunfels’ 42-yard line, and the Rockets broke a scoreless tie with 11:00 to go in the second quarter after Evans took a jet sweep into the end zone from 2 yards out.
Judson crossed the goal line again just 38 seconds later, this time following an interception by Dantrelle Eggleston after Baumann’s pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage by Devon Boyd-Smith. Two plays later, Marvin Beasley found a lane and accelerated to the outside for a 23-yard TD run.
Down 14-0 with 10:22 to go until halftime, New Braunfels again handed the ball back to Judson, which recovered a fumble by Marsh at its own 44.
The Unicorns’ defense buckled down and recorded an important stop, and Marsh quickly made amends for the earlier giveaway. During New Braunfels’ final drive of the opening half, the junior wideout made receptions of 11, 35 and 14 yards to advance the ball all the way to Judson’s 8-yard line.
On the very next snap, Marsh took a jet sweep in stride before avoiding a Judson tackler and jetting toward the pylon for an 8-yard TD run. Wenzel’s PAT pulled the Unicorns within a single score at 14-7 heading into the locker room.
Mangold said the combination of Baumann and Marsh has been fun to watch thus far.
“Landon has been able to make plays and make catches, and he’s playing defense as well with some guys we’ve got dinged up,” Mangold said. “Aiden is a really good leader and nothing gets him down. He battles back and is a pretty dang tough competitor — both of those guys are.”
Baumann finished 24 of 28 passing for 251 yards and two scores. Vaughn posted five catches for 65 yards and Garnett Gonzalez hauled in three passes for 26 yards. Purdy ran for 74 yards on 14 carries to pace the ground game.
Defensively, junior Jacob Redding broke up a pass in the end zone to deny the Rockets a potential second-quarter TD and then recovered a fumble by Andre Jones in the third period to cut another promising Judson drive short.
New Braunfels will now prepare to host Smithson Valley in another Thursday night 27-6A clash set for 7 p.m. on Sept. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.