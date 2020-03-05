Years of planning and anticipation are coming to a head — New Braunfels Founders Day is March 21, and this month is packed with parades, unveilings and fireworks in celebration of the city’s 175th anniversary.
“It’s right around the corner,” said Anne Miller, chairperson of the 175th Anniversary Committee. “I’m getting more and more excited. It’s been a long four years preparing everything and I think it’s going to be a great time for everybody.”
New Signs
Bookending the city’s entrance and exit beginning this month are two new, commemorative signs that display “New Braunfels” in a German-inspired font on a blue background. Above the city’s name, “SINCE 1845” is written in black letters against a white circle.
Miller said the committee hopes to have an unveiling ceremony for the northbound and southbound signs before Founders Day.
Community Breakfast and Time Capsule Opening — March 14
March 14 brings two back-to-back celebratory events.
From 9:30-10:45 a.m., the community can enjoy a free breakfast of tacos, coffee and juice sponsored by the Downtown Rotary Club of New Braunfels.
Then, beginning at 11 a.m., a ceremony will honor longtime New Braunfelsers.
Immediately afterward, the time capsule from the city’s 125th anniversary will be opened. Letters, photos and other mementos will be spread out so people can claim items designated for them. Items not claimed will be sent to the Sophienburg Museum and Archives to be claimed later.
Mural Dedication — March 19
The celebrations continue into the afternoon on March 19 at the Brauntex Theater and Performing Arts Center, where its new mural will be dedicated at 4:30 p.m. The mural illustrates the city’s colorful arts history, depicting Texas dancing, music and media with scenes of the Brauntex theater, German polka dancers and Hispanic traditional dancers.
Trail Riders —
March 20
Meanwhile, the Heritage Trail Ride riders will begin
their almost week-long journey to New Braunfels. The horse-and-buggy trip mimicks the much longer journey for German settlers who founded New Braunfels.
The trail riders come through the city every five years. The first ride was in 1970, making this year the 11th Founders Trail Ride.
“They’ll be coming and starting in Indiola (in the morning on March 14) and make their way to the fairgrounds the night of the 20th, making stops along the way since they need to rest the horses,” Miller said.
Founders Day — March 21
March 21 is a packed day starting with the Founders Day Parade.
Descendants of the city’s founders will sit in front of the courthouse.
Participants in the Founders Day Parade will line up at 8 a.m. and roads will close at 8:30 a.m.
The parade will start a little after 10 a.m., led by the Founders Trail Riders and the 174th Kindermasken Parade, which lines up at 9-9:30 a.m.
The Kindermasken Parade and the Heritage Trail Riders will proceed down Seguin Avenue, followed by the Founders Day Parade, toward the downtown plaza. More information about the parade’s route will be available closer to the event.
Those interested in a float can sign up at https://since1845.com.
Kindermaskenball and Awards — March 21
Featuring a DJ and food trucks, the Kindermaskenball and Awards will be held at the Landa Park Slab Area from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
People are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or picnic blankets to eat and watch the kids dance.
“The children are all dressed up for that,” Miller said. “They get to go there and have a grand march and have a little dance with picnic lunches and people can enjoy watching the children.”
Founders Day Gala and Fireworks — March 21
The evening’s event is the Founders Day Gala, sponsored by Veramendi, at Stelzenplatz Area on the Wurstfest Grounds from 6-10 p.m.
Tickets can be bought at https://since1845.com when they become available.
“Gala” sounds fancy to many, but attire is “county chic,” so bring your nicest cowboy boots, Miller said.
Music will be provided by Texas Jam Band.
Parking will be available at Knights of Columbus Hall, Landa Park Aquatic Complex and on Elizabeth Street.
Fireworks end the day with a bang from 8:15 p.m. to about 8:45 p.m. The 1420 KGNB AM and 103.1 FM radio stations will synchronize their music with the fireworks display.
Sunday Services — March 22
The next day brings some calm with a 175th celebration at First Protestant Church, 172 W. Coll St. at 10:30 a.m.
That evening, former MLB player and Canyon High School graduate Lance Berkman will lead the community-wide blessing in the downtown Plaza from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
The Oakwood Band will play and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
“It’s cool he’s coming back and he’s going to speak,” Miller said. “It’ll be a big draw for people here, he’s just a great speaker and I think the community-wide prayer service will be big anyways but he will help to draw more people.
Editor's Note: The date of the Mural Dedication was corrected to reflect the proper date of March 19.
