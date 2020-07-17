Jobless rates in New Braunfels and Comal County continued its decline in June after the COVID-19 pandemic initially impacted the economy in March.
According to data from the Texas Workforce Commission released on Friday, New Braunfels’ unemployment rate fell from 12.4% in May to 7.8% in June. New Braunfels’ jobless rate in June 2019 was 3%.
The TWC data showed that the number of people employed in New Braunfels rose from 36,635 in May to 39,413 last month.
The number in the civilian labor force, the number of people working or looking for work who are not employed with any government or military institution, also rose compared to the prior month.
“That is great progress in the economic recovery locally,” said Michael Meek, president of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce. “Adding 3,000 jobs in one month has to be a record.”
The unemployment rate in Comal County was 7.4% in June, down from May’s 11.2% rate. Comal County’s unemployment
rate in June 2019 was 3.2%.
The data showed that the number of people employed in Comal County rose from 61,943 in May to 66,648.
The number in the civilian labor force also rose in May compared to the prior month.
Unemployment rates in surrounding counties in June: Hays County, 7.9%, a decrease from 11.8% in May; Guadalupe County, 7.1%, a decrease from 11.7%; Bexar County, 8.8%, a decrease from 13.2%; and Kendall County, 5.9%, a decrease from 8.7%.
Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision.
The Texas economy added 243,900 private sector positions over the past month.
In June, Texas saw a decrease in the state unemployment rate to 8.6%, the second consecutive monthly decrease and the lowest rate since March. Texas is below the national rate of 11.1%.
“June’s labor market numbers demonstrate we are moving in the right direction,” said Texas Workforce Commission Chairman Bryan Daniel in a statement. “As the COVID-19 Pandemic continues to evolve, the Texas Workforce Commission is committed to adapting to the needs of our great state.”
In June, the leisure and hospitality industry added 142,700 jobs. Trade, transportation, and utilities added 44,200 positions, and other services added 21,500 positions over the month.
State unemployment benefits to continue but $600 federal payment ends July 25.
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which provided an additional $600 per week to claimants who lost work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, ends soon.
Texans will continue to receive state unemployment benefits for the remainder of their claim.
The length of time benefits are available is subject to an individual’s eligibility as well as state economic indicators.
Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation was passed as part of the CARES Act. The act states that the program ends July 31, but benefits must be discontinued before the end of the month because by law, TWC cannot pay partial week benefits.
The last full benefit week for the extra $600 is the week ending July 25. As a result, only payment requests for weeks ending on or before July 25 can include the additional $600. State unemployment benefits will continue to be paid after this date, but will not include the additional $600 anymore.
Other provisions of the federal act do not expire until Dec. 26. This includes Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which provides an extra 13 weeks of benefits to persons who exhaust traditional benefits, and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which provides up to 46 weeks of benefits to persons who are self-employed or who would not otherwise qualify for state benefits.
