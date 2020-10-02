Sunday services at First Protestant Church of New Braunfels will mark an historic event as the city’s founding church celebrates the 175th anniversary of its charter.
On Oct. 5, 1845, founding members of the German Protestant Church congregation incorporated and ratified its constitution.
“We were issued the charter by the Republic of Texas in October of 1845, and we’re celebrating the charter and the history of First Protestant Church of New Braunfels,” said Betty Kyle, a member of the event’s planning committee and descendant of one of the founding families.
For many years, the original fachwerk church, which was also the first building in the city, was home to almost all of the community’s activities, Kyle said.
“It was a courtroom; it was a polling place; it was a school; it was an orphanage; it’s where the parsonage was,” Kyle said. “The Catholic community also used it as their church, because they didn’t build their church for several more years.”
On Sunday, event committee chair David Hartman and others will present information on the church’s history and architecture.
“Everyone had a hand in building it,” said Hartmann, whose ancestors were the 58th family signed as members of the original church. “They elected a board or council and each family had to provide supplies — this family will supply X number of logs, this family will supply X number of rocks, another will be responsible for X number of handmade bricks.”
Fachwerk is one of the oldest building methods, Hartmann explained, and German carpenters brought from Europe the knowledge to turn the raw materials into posts and beams that were numbered, pegged and filled in between with bricks. Over time, an onion dome was added, as were bells.
Eventually the building was removed from the property and was owned by a local family for several years, Hartmann said.
When the family decided to sell the land where the building sat, the community rallied to raise funds to buy, dismantle and store its pieces. Two of the beams form a large cross in the church’s main building.
“It’s the most important building in New Braunfels, because it was the first building and was so central to the community,” Hartmann said, explaining he would love to see it re-erected someday.
Seated at social distances beneath the sanctuary’s soring stained glass windows, attendees of Sunday’s services at First Protestant Church will be treated to a rare viewing of a number of artifacts from the original German church, including a silver chalice given to settlers by Prince Carl Solms — something Kyle said she’s particularly interested to see as a lifelong member of the church.
“I was baptized there and confirmed; my parents married there, I was married there and my children were all baptized there,” Kyle said. “It’s an extremely important part of my life, as I know it is for many.”
Hartmann, who can remember when services at the church were still held in German, agreed.
“It’s like a family,” he said. “When someone is stressed or troubled, the members flock to the person having trouble and take care of them, just like they were family.”
Two styles of service will be offered Sunday. The first, at 9:30 a.m., will be a traditional-style service featuring the FPC choir under the direction of Christian de la Cruz and organist Dr. Joey Martin performing favorite hymns, like “Ein Feste Berg” (“A Mighty Fortress”).
The blended service at 11 a.m. will feature the choir, organ and contemporary worship leader Bret Cline.
Dr. Woody Woodward will speak on “Protection on our Spiritual Journey” from Psalm 121. This is the Psalm from which the church derives its weekly benediction, “Der Herr behute deine Ausgang und Eingang von nun an bis in Ewigkeit.”
Both services will include the ringing of the historic church bells and brief tours of the sanctuary afterward.
Social distancing protocols are in place and masks are requested when not seated.
First Protestant Church is at 172 W. Coll St. For more information or to watch a live stream of Sunday’s services, visit firstprotestant.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.