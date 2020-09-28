Comal County added 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday morning as well as seven older cases that were backlogged.
Of the new cases, 13 of them are confirmed and one is probable.
The cases take Comal County's COVID-19 total to 3,431 since the pandemic began. Of those, 3,115 people have recovered — including 56 additional recoveries added on Monday morning.
The county now has 200 active cases of the disease with 10 of those patients now hospitalized. Since the start of the pandemic, 116 patients have died.
Comal County hospitals are now caring for four COVID-19 patients with two of those patients in intensive care and ventilators. Local hospitals have been caring for a mixture of both county patients and those from outside the county.
As of Monday morning, public health has received reports of 24,991 tests conducted, an increase of 348 tests since the county last reported results on Thursday. Most county offices were closed on Friday for a holiday scheduled before the Comal County Fair was canceled by the coronavirus outbreak.
The county's seven-day positivity rate for Monday is 8.52% — down from Thursday's 9.44% Officials say a spike in cases reported last Tuesday is responsible for elevating the county's positivity rate, but that the current case additions of 10-16 on most days doesn't indicate an upward trend for COVID-19.
Around the world
There has been an increase in cases across other areas in the United States, and other areas of the world have also seen a resurgence in the virus, with the UK and France imposing new restrictions on bars and restaurants.
Bars and restaurants in Marseille, France’s second-biggest city, closed on Sunday evening for at least one week, prompting demonstrations against the government order.
Bars and restaurants in the U.K. have been ordered to shut at 10 p.m. under restrictions imposed last week to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The German government has expressed concern about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.
Chancellor Angela Merkel is scheduled to meet Tuesday with the governors of Germany’s 16 states to discuss which measures are needed to cope with the pandemic going into the fall.
Dubai has announced new restrictions on nightlife to curb a rising tide of coronavirus infections.
Dubai’s tourism authorities have ordered all bars and restaurants in the city-state to stop serving and halt “entertainment activities” at 1 a.m. Hotels will be restricted by law to offering only delivery and room service after 3 a.m.
The Associated Press also contributed to this report.
