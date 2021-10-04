A 44-year-old New Braunfels man suspected of sideswiping a cyclist competing in a race through town on Saturday was picked up miles away from the accident scene, police said.
Police were directing traffic for the Ride MS: Valero Ride to the River, a two-day bicycle race benefiting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 1101 and Barbarosa Road around 12:17 p.m. Saturday.
“They reported a pedestrian-motor vehicle, hit-and-run accident in which a silver Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck had struck a female bicyclist and then left the scene,” said David Ferguson, city communications coordinator.
About 2,000 cyclists were competing in the first leg of the race, from Rolling Oaks Mall at Nacogdoches Road and Loop 1604 in San Antonio, to New Braunfels.
“An officer leaving the scene in the area noticed the suspect vehicle was leaving the area and traveling north on FM 1101,” Ferguson said. “He was able to turn around and initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, which was traveling away from town.”
Ferguson said a felony traffic stop was conducted on the truck in the 3000 block of FM 1101.
“He came to a stop in the 3100 block of FM 1101, just past Wildflower Lane,” Ferguson said. “The driver was taken into custody without further incident.”
Standard field sobriety tests were conducted before Darren Jay Bantis, 44, of New Braunfels, was taken to the Comal County Jail. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, and evading arrest and/or detention.
“Because he had a gun in the car, he was also charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon,” Ferguson said.
Bantis was released from the county lockup Sunday after posting $8,500 bond on the three charges. Ferguson said the woman on the bike, a 62-year-old from San Antonio, suffered minor injuries. New Braunfels Fire Department Battalion Chief Donny Obuch said the woman was not transported to a hospital.
