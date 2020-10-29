Friday is the final day to cast in-person ballots for Tuesday’s general election, which is shaping up to see the largest voter turnout in American history.
Nationwide, 75 million voters had cast ballots through Wednesday, with millions more expected before early voting ends in Texas and several other states Friday.
Unofficially through noon on Thursday, Comal County’s 116,019 voters had 72,809 ballots — 65,140 at seven countywide polling locations and another 7,669 mailed absentee. According to the Texas Secretary of State’s office, Comal’s 62.76% turnout was second only to Montgomery County, north of Houston, which had 65.06% to lead the state in voting percentage.
Comal County’s Goodwin Annex (13,495 votes through Wednesday), main Elections Office (13,099) and Mammen Family Public Library in Bulverde (10,328) are tops among polling sites that totaled 11,048 voters since Saturday.
“Friday is usually Procrastination Day — when everyone who forgot to vote or had put it off comes in,” Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua said.
On Tuesday, the county surpassed its 2016 record of 63,136 votes, and is now threatening to top the 68.34% turnout for that presidential election. Jaqua said 56% voted in person and the combined 2020 early total is 57.6% more than the previous record of 46,193, also set in 2016.
Through Wednesday, Guadalupe County’s 111,837 registered voters had cast 54,613 ballots in person and mailed in 6,505 for a 54.65% turnout. Cibolo (9,320 votes), Grace Church in New Braunfels (7,952) and Seguin (7,857) are tops among nine early voting centers.
Jaqua said the county is getting ready for Tuesday, and early Monday workers will begin delivering voting machines to 24 universal locations that might not be so busy Election Day.
“We anticipate Friday to be a very busy day,” Jaqua said.
Comal voting locations
These Comal County polling locations will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday:
• Comal County Elections Center, 396 N. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels
• Mammen Family Public Library, 131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde
• Comal County Goodwin Annex, 1297 Church Hill Dr., New Braunfels
• CRRC of Canyon Lake, 1917 Farm-to-Market Road 2673, Sattler
• Comal County Bulverde Annex, 30470 Cougar Bend, Bulverde
• St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, Large Room, 121 Spring Mountain Drive, Canyon Lake
• Garden Ridge Community Center, 9500 Municipal Parkway, Garden Ridge
Guadalupe voting locations
These Guadalupe County sites will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday:
• Seguin Elections Office, 215 S. Milam St., Seguin
• Cibolo Fire Station No. 2, 3864 Cibolo Valley Dr., Cibolo
• Central Texas Technology Center, Room 118, 2189 FM 758, New Braunfels
• Grace Church, 3240 Farm-to-Market Road 725, New Braunfels
• New Berlin City Hall, 9180 FM 775, New Berlin
• Schertz Elections Office Annex, 1101 Elbel Road, Schertz
• Former Schertz Elections Office, 1101 Elbel Road, Schertz
• Seguin ISD administration Building, 1221 E. Kingsbury St., Seguin
• Selma City Hall, 9375 Corporate Drive, Selma
For general information, sample ballots, precinct maps and polling locations for early voting and Election Day, visit www.votecomal.com and www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections.
